The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd and the Kenyan Space Agency (KSA) have opened discussions on deepening collaboration in space technology, signaling a push toward African-led solutions for connectivity.

During a courtesy visit to NIGCOMSAT’s ground control facility in Abuja on Thursday, KSA’s Director General, Brigadier (Rtd.) Hillary Kipkosgey met with NIGCOMSAT Managing Director, Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, to explore how Nigeria’s satellite capabilities could support Kenya’s growing space ambitions.

Kenya indicated a willingness to source satellite services from Nigeria rather than non-African providers, provided that NIGCOMSAT’s footprint covers its territory. Currently, NIGCOMSAT’s C-band and L-band services extend to Kenya, while Ku-band for broadcasting and Ka-band for internet remain outside coverage. Those gaps, officials noted, will be addressed with the launch of Nigeria’s planned 2A and 2B satellites.

Egerton-Idehen described the engagement as a milestone in Africa’s quest to strengthen its presence in the global space economy. “Nigeria’s investment in the space sector was driven by visionary leadership that recognised the potential of space technology to grow our economy, build a robust ecosystem, and attract global investors,” she said. “This collaboration can help address critical issues such as national security, sustainability, and sovereignty.”

She further emphasised that Africa must take ownership of its space future: “From Morocco to Egypt, Kenya to South Africa, Nigeria, and now Angola—Africa must claim its seat at the table. Not because it was handed to us, but because we have earned it through decades of dedication and leadership in this sector.”

For his part, Brigadier Kipkosgey praised Nigeria’s progress and expressed Kenya’s interest in building a stronger working relationship with Nigerian institutions such as NIGCOMSAT, the Nigerian Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), and the Defence Space Agency (DSA). He lamented that African space agencies typically interact only once a year, arguing that deeper and more frequent dialogue is needed to advance continental ambitions.

“To achieve meaningful progress, we need closer engagement,” Kipkosgey said. “One-on-one discussions like this are essential to forging productive partnerships and driving Africa’s space agenda forward.”

As talks continue, both countries see the collaboration as a commercial opportunity and a strategic step toward ensuring Africa’s space sovereignty.

