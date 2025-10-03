Coming to Lagos for Moonshot? You absolutely need these apps 

Lagos is a city that charms, and sometimes, exhausts you, typically within a short timeframe. The city moves at a fast and unpredictable pace. If you are unprepared, the simplest errand can feel like being thrown in a maze.

That’s where your mobile phone comes in. It can be your wallet, chauffeur, grocery store, and compass. The right apps can help you navigate the stress of Lagos and maximise your time in this city. So, if you’re coming to Lagos for Moonshot by TechCabal, happening on the 15th and 16th of October, you’ll need to download these apps on your phone—if you don’t already have them.

Payment apps

Although Lagos remains a cash-heavy economy, digital payments are almost ubiquitous and continue to grow. Having a digital wallet means you can pay drivers and buy food without worrying about cash. The problem is that you may not have a local bank account. Not to worry, that’s where remittance fintechs come in.

LemFi: LemFi helps Nigerians abroad send money home, but it also works seamlessly for visitors inside Nigeria who do not have local bank accounts. You can top up your account with foreign currency, exchange it to naira within the app, and then send it to local vendors with Nigerian bank accounts.

Afriex: Afriex allows users to send and receive money in local currencies between Africa and other regions, and has a multi-currency payment infrastructure that settles transactions in real time. Afriex waives transaction fees on transfers above $10.

Get the best African tech newsletters in your inbox

Ride-hailing apps

Let’s be honest, even as someone who has been in Lagos for over two decades, getting around the city can be a challenge. It’s not just the traffic (although this is something to expect). Public buses can be difficult to navigate, especially if you don’t know which bus is going where or which bus stop is closest to your location. Walking long distances is not so practical if you don’t know where you’re going. Ride-hailing apps will save you the chaos of guessing which bus to board and take you to your destination with a lot less stress. Make sure to have the usual suspects downloaded:

Uber: In Lagos, Uber is a fair face in the mobility scene. While often considered pricier than alternatives, it comes with the benefit of reliability and professional drivers.

Bolt: Bolt is another alternative which has grown to become Nigeria’s most downloaded app. It once tried inDrive’s price negotiation feature, but it was paused.

inDrive: inDrive flips the model by giving users direct control and flexibility in managing costs. With inDrive, you get to set the fare for the trip.

Food delivery and grocery shopping apps

When in Lagos, you might just find yourself craving hot jollof rice by 10 pm, and you may not have the energy or space to cook it or drive out to a restaurant. Before arriving in Lagos, make food delivery apps your best friend. They bring everything you can think of, everything available here anyway. Eating local cuisines is part of experiencing Lagos. These apps let you taste local dishes without leaving your lodgings. And if you do want to step out to eat, you can find a comprehensive list of restaurants here.

You can also shop for groceries and sundries on these apps like you would on DoorDash. Whether it is fresh fruits or dairy products, packed foods or cleaning supplies, and even medicines, these apps make it easy for you to get them.

Glovo: Glovo is a big international player with strong Lagos coverage. This app lists restaurants, supermarkets, and pharmacies. You can select a shop, make an order, and your meals will be delivered to you. Delivery times vary depending on traffic. The company has onboarded around 3,000 vendors and works with 2,000 active riders in Nigeria.

Chowdeck: Chowdeck is a homegrown brand that is very popular among Lagosians. It has trendy restaurants and street-food-inspired menus. Prices are competitive on the platform, and it often has vendors you wouldn’t find on Glovo. The availability of vendors largely depends on your location. The app also has a quick commerce segment for non-food retail shops like supermarkets and pharmacies.

Mano: Mano is like a digital supermarket. You can get bottled water, pantry essentials, cleaning supplies, and groceries from the app. If you’re in an Airbnb and you need to stock up your fridge, you can use Mano to make your order and get your groceries on the same day.

Communication and data apps

You need the internet to access a lot of the apps in this list. Buying local SIM cards for a short stay can be a bit stressful. You may have to stay in long queues and then worry about registration. eSIMs make it easy.

Airalo: This app sells eSIMs that you can activate instantly. Once you buy a Nigerian data plan through the app, you are connected. It requires no paperwork and is often cheaper than regular SIM deals. You can get 1 GB of data for as low as $8 on this platform.

Local teleco eSIMs: Nigeria’s major telcos have also joined the eSIM game. However, setting it up requires visiting a service centre with your passport for SIM registration. If you’re in Lagos for more than a few days or plan on streaming, using data heavily, local telco eSIMs are the most cost-effective choice.

Your stay in Lagos for Moonshot doesn’t have to be intense, and you can achieve that with the right apps. They won’t stop the chaos, but you just might be able to move through the city like you’ve been here for months.

Mark your calendars! Moonshot by TechCabal is back in Lagos on October 15–16! Meet and learn from Africa’s top founders, creatives & tech leaders for 2 days of keynotes, mixers & future-forward ideas. Get your tickets now: moonshot.techcabal.com