For years, South African mobile users have voiced frustration over paying for data that disappears before they can use it, a policy established by the country’s largest network providers. In 2019, the Competition Commission conducted a market inquiry into the country’s mobile data services and revealed that South Africa’s major mobile operators are among the most profitable globally, yet they cling to data expiry policies. Parliament slammed these practices as “exploitative and unconstitutional,” arguing that consumers should not lose paid-for data based on expiring timelines. The operators, MTN, Cell C, and Vodacom, continue to defend the expiry as a tool for managing network capacity and pricing models.

The growing backlash has fueled demand for alternatives that give consumers more control over how and when they use their data. Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) have stepped into the gap, powered by the same major networks, and are gaining traction. The MVNO market has experienced explosive growth, with approximately 4.8 million active subscribers at the end of 2024, projected to reach 12 million by 2029 at an 18% annual growth rate.

South Africa has a diverse MVNO landscape, where different players target specific market segments with tailored offerings. Some focus on integrating mobile services with financial products, while others build loyalty through retail rewards or lifestyle perks. While these MVNOs provide data that does not expire, there is a trade-off of slow speed. These platforms are deprioritised during peak hours, with speeds slower than traditional networks. But many users still value the cost savings and data longevity enough to remain with their chosen MVNO.

Here is a list of MVNOs that offer non-expiring data.

Capitec Connect

Since its launch in 2022, Capitec Connect has grown with 1.6 million active users. Capitec Connect uses the Cell C network and offers data bundles that start from R4.50 for 100MB.

“Capitec Connect has cheaper data and airtime, but the connection frustrations are becoming unbearable,” said Asher Ndlovu, a remote graphic designer. “ I have been with Capitec Connect for almost a year, but in most cases, the network is poor, even to receive calls.”

Standard Bank Connect

Standard Bank Connect, originally launched in 2018 as Standard Bank Mobile. It was rebranded in 2024 to reflect its expanded offerings and new MVNO partnership with MTN. The service blends banking and mobile connectivity in a way that rewards customer engagement, converting bank fees into airtime and offering discounts on tech accessories through partners like Dress Your Tech. Select data bundles, such as the 500MB and 1GB options, come with the added benefits that do not expire. Users can choose between two main packages: Connected Circles, which combines voice and data, and Connected Gigs, which focuses on data-only plans.

“MTN daily data is very affordable, but at times I do not use all of it,” said Keneilwe Mokoena, an informal trader from Johannesburg. “Now with Standard Bank Connect, it lasts until I decide to use it. Even if it buffers, I still can use it later.”

FNB Connect

FNB Connect is First National Bank's mobile offering, operating on MTN's network with nearly 1 million active users. It's designed to complement FNB's digital banking ecosystem, giving users the convenience of managing mobile services alongside their finances. While it offers competitive pric

ing and integration with the FNB app, user experiences are mixed. Some customers report strong reception early on, only to face dropped calls and poor connectivity later.

“I moved from Cell C to FNB Connect a month ago and had great cellphone reception for the first 2 weeks. Thereafter, the reception became so poor that I couldn’t make calls,” said Charles, a communications consultant who only gave his first name to speak freely.

Spar Mobile

Spar Mobile, launched in 2025 via a partnership with megsApp, another MVNO. It uses MTN’s network and offers non-expiring data with in-store rewards. Its starter pack includes 300MB of data and R10 airtime, and every qualifying Spar purchase earns more permanent data. megsApp is built around the promise that all data and airtime never expire, with bundles ranging from single-day use to long-term plans. Users can accumulate unused data indefinitely.

“Since Spar Mobile uses the MTN network, I thought it would be the same in terms of speed, but it is a bit slow. The only difference is that I save a lot on data bundles. When it is slow, I just wait for a friend or wait, at least I am not losing money,” said Ayanda Zondi, a school transport driver.

Pick n Pay Mobile

Pick n Pay Mobile was launched in 2020 and uses the MTN network. The platform allows shoppers to buy airtime and data while doing their groceries and rewards them with extra data when they shop at Pick n Pay.

In 2025, the company launched a major app update, enhanced eSIM activation, and focused its offering around flexible recharges, prepaid bundles, and exclusive grocery-linked mobile data rewards that further boost the appeal of non-expiring data plans.

Trace Mobile

Trace Mobile was launched in South Africa in 2015 and gained over 1.4 million subscribers within its first 18 months. Initially introduced as a Cell C-branded reseller model, Trace Mobile evolved into a fully-fledged MVNO targeting South Africa’s youth market (ages 16–35). It is a standout for offering free music streaming, live TV channels, and lifestyle rewards, which helped it scale rapidly in its early phase.

“It’s perfect for streaming without stressing about data running out,” says Lisa Mthembu, a high school learner. “I can listen to music anytime, and it does not cost much, but during the peak hours, the network is slow.”

Crave Connect

Crave Connect, launched in 2025, operates on the MTN network via megsApp. It offers a mix of non-expiring data, digital wallet services, and loyalty rewards, including 1GB free data every month for users who spend R50 or more on airtime or data.

YOMO

New entrant YOMOverse (YOMO), launched in September, operates on Cell C. The platform focuses on youth with entertainment perks and zero-rated platforms. Its goal is to connect one million young South Africans through affordable, expiry-free data packages. The platform already works with youth-focused organisations to offer resources that could improve digital skills, said the founder, Jose Andre, also the CEO of Technov8, a subsidiary of BLU Group builds AI and XR solutions for industrial and public sector digital transformation.

Across these MVNOs, the appeal of permanent data is strong, but users must weigh in slower speeds during peak times.

