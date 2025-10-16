👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – The moonshot bets in Africa

Wazzup. ☀️
Moonshot Day 1 was as electric as we promised. The day buzzed with bold keynotes, spontaneous networking moments, and conversations that pushed the limits of what’s possible for African innovation. One standout moment for me came when two startup founders who had never met before sealed a partnership right at the event, proving that Moonshot is more than talk; it’s where real connections happen.
Tomorrow, we’re watching for conversations around startup funding and the moonshot ideas emerging from the ecosystem, the tech policy shaping payments interoperability, and how innovators are turning challenges into opportunities. Day 2 is set to keep the momentum going.
—Emmanuel
Moonshot Day 1 recap from Sakhile’s POV
As a Southern African journalist, being at Moonshot by TechCabal felt like stepping into a different kind of future, one that is being imagined and built right here, by Africans for Africa. It was not just the setting that made it special. It was the people. Everywhere I turned, I met dreamers, builders, and believers, all fired up about what this continent can become. The energy was magnetic, and the conversations were bold and full of vision.
Akeem Lawal, managing director of payment processing and switching at Interswitch Purepay, opened the day with a keynote that shifted my perspective. We often talk about capital as the fuel for progress, but he reminded us that trust is the real foundation.
“When you build the infrastructure, you create a community of partnerships,” he said. Africa’s next big leap will not come from outside. It will come from within, from African-led solutions, smart investments, and tapping into trillions of domestic capital waiting to be unlocked.
The creative sessions had a whole vibe. Games, film, digital storytelling, and a billion-dollar industry, but there is more to be done to remain sustainable. Odile Limpach and Eyram Tawia spoke with clarity and passion about what it takes to remain sustainable in the creative economy: visionary leadership, flexible thinking, and serious investment in talent and infrastructure. If Africa wants to compete globally, it must embrace creativity as a serious economic force.
But what really stayed with me was the crowd. Founders, investors, artists, and engineers, all deeply committed to building for Africa. You could feel the urgency, but also the optimism. Africa is, indeed, building momentum.
If you missed Moonshot (we’re not sure why, but we’ll let it slide), you can catch up on all our session highlights here.
Moonshot Day 1 recap from Tayo’s POV
I spent today begging speakers to show up for our podcast sessions—not exactly how I had imagined my first in-house Moonshot. I got more yesses than nos, and only one ghost. Understandably, talking can be overwhelming.
Somewhere between my nearly 20,000 steps, I experienced Moonshot. People crowded the booths. The hallways were a stream of attendees and creators doing what they do best. Phone cameras have now become part of the furniture at public events, so there is no point yapping about that anymore.
What struck me, though, was how many people were seated inside the auditoriums I passed through, more than those milling around. People were genuinely listening to the speakers, a rarity at tech events where many show up mostly for the merch, the cards, the numbers, or the fashion (sometimes). Or maybe everyone just wanted to get full value for their ticket money.
Events serve multiple purposes, but at their best, they are crucibles for ideas. Speakers share. Attendees assimilate. New arguments take shape. The body of knowledge around the ecosystem expands. From what I saw and heard in passing, Moonshot achieved—albeit with one or two glitches—more than a bit of that today.
Streaming
Canal+ wants to merge Showmax and DStv into one platform to compete globally
MultiChoice’s new owner, Canal+, is developing a “super app” to merge content from DStv and Showmax into one platform. It also plans to integrate content from other third-party streaming platforms such as Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Paramount+. Canal+ Group CEO Maxime Saada says the goal is to make it “as convenient and pleasant as possible” for subscribers to access content without juggling multiple apps and subscriptions, across the company’s 40 million customers in 70 countries.
State of play: Canal+ holds a 94% stake in MultiChoice after a R125 ($7) per share offer to existing shareholders. Now comes the hard part: merging Canal+’s French-market streaming with DStv Stream and deciding what happens to Showmax, the NBCUniversal joint venture that’s become Africa’s third-largest streaming platform after a R4 billion relaunch.
Why does this matter? For African viewers tired of paying for DStv, Netflix, and other services separately, this could mean bundled discounts and one-stop access to everything from Premier League matches to international dramas. For Canal+, it’s about competing with Netflix and Amazon’s African expansion by offering superior convenience and local content. A key question, however, is how willing these other platforms will be to list their content on Canal+’s new experiment.
Zoom out: If Canal+ achieves this goal, it could reshape the African streaming market by creating a dominant aggregator platform. The question now is whether these changes will make subscription prices rise or fall. It’s too early to tell, so we’ll have to wait and see if Saada delivers on his words.
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$110,820
|
– 1.40%
|
– 4.27%
|Ether
|$3,991
|
– 2.79%
|
– 11.78%
|Roam
|$0.05946
|
+ 4.63%
|
– 49.57%
|Solana
|$192.49
|
– 5.79%
|
– 18.62%
* Data as of 06.25 AM WAT, October 16, 2025.
Events
- Bigger, bolder, and more intentional. Following the resounding success of the inaugural summit in 2024, Growth Padi is thrilled to announce Growth Africa Summit 2025 (GAS 2.0) with the trailblazing theme: “Redefining the Growth Playbook.” Set against the backdrop of a fast-evolving entrepreneurial landscape, this year’s summit will challenge outdated strategies and usher in a new wave of radical, resilient, and relevant growth models tailored for African businesses. Register to attend by November 1.
- Got a startup story worth telling? My Startup in 60 Seconds is TechCabal’s one-minute spotlight for founders to share their journey, from vision and challenges to major wins. It’s more than just visibility; it’s a chance to reach investors, potential customers, and Africa’s wider tech ecosystem. Be featured in My Startup in 60 Seconds or explore other TechCabal advertorial opportunities and let the ecosystem hear your story. This is a paid opportunity.
- Countdown to Moonshot 2025. Africa’s biggest gathering of dreamers, doers, and disruptors returns on October 15 & 16, 2025. From startup founders to policy shapers, everyone who’s building the continent’s future will be there. Secure your spot today and be part of the movement.
- Calling all AI enthusiasts for Africa’s premier all-expense-paid AI and Data Science learning experience this October, powered by Data Science Nigeria (DSN). The AI Bootcamp 2025 will run from October 20–25 at the University of Lagos, bringing together learners from 36 states and 13 African countries for practical training, mentorship, and collaboration under the theme “AI for All: Democratizing Intelligence and Driving Impact.” Join the free city classes to qualify for the Bootcamp. Register here.
- The missing billion-dollar bet: Rethinking research for Africa’s tech to grow
- The future of creativity in Africa will involve ethical AI adoption
- How can founders in Africa build startups that actually scale?
- Oui Capital’s Olu Oyinsan bets on profitable exits for early-stage investors
- What African founders must prove post-Series A
Written by: Sakhile Dube, Temitayo Jaiyeola, and Ifeoluwa Aigbiniode
Edited by: Ganiu Oloruntade
