Sun King opens its first African manufacturing plant in Nairobi

Sun King, an off-grid solar company with operations across sub-Saharan Africa, has opened its first large-scale manufacturing plant in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, marking a significant step in its plan to produce more of its products locally.

The new facility will assemble solar-powered televisions and smartphones designed to work efficiently with the company’s off-grid solar systems. It will have the capacity to produce up to 700,000 units annually, with the potential to scale up as demand grows.

“This facility allows us to harness Africa’s talent and ingenuity while delivering affordable, high-quality products,” said T. Patrick Walsh, Sun King’s co-founder and chief executive.

Sun King’s new Nairobi plant signals growing interest in clean energy firms and a push to build closer to their customers in Africa. As demand for affordable solar power and electric mobility grows, companies like Sun King and Spiro, which recently raised $100 million to expand their e-motorcycle network, are betting that the continent’s next big wave of growth will come from making climate-friendly technology locally.

In July, Sun King secured a KES 20 billion ($156 million) loan from a group of banks and development finance institutions to expand its operations in Kenya. The financing, structured through future customer repayments, will help the company reach about 1.4 million low-income households and small businesses with its pay-as-you-go solar products.

The company, which serves millions of customers across Africa and Asia, said the Nairobi plant will help shorten supply chains, reduce logistics costs, and make products more accessible. It plans to open a second plant in Nigeria later to strengthen regional manufacturing and supply networks.

Founded in 2007, Sun King designs and distributes solar kits and appliances, including lights, fans, and televisions, to off-grid households and small businesses. The company says it delivers more than 330,000 solar kits monthly across Africa — a significant increase from 10,000 in 2017 — and reports that one in five Kenyan households now owns a Sun King product.

Growing interest

By relocating production to Africa, Sun King aims to minimise its environmental impact and generate greater value within local economies.

“Our new Kenyan facility reflects Sun King’s long-term partnership with governments and communities to advance Africa’s manufacturing capacity,” said Wale Aboyade, the company’s senior vice-president for public policy and government relations.

Sun King’s investment comes as demand for affordable, clean energy accelerates across the continent, amid growing investor interest in cleantech and climate-focused industries.