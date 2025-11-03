The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has officially confirmed that registration for Batch C Stream 1 will open tomorrow, November 4, 2025, marking the start of the final mobilisation for the year. This update affects thousands of graduates, both from Nigerian and foreign institutions, who are expected to begin their online registration through the NYSC portal.

Sticking to customary procedures, the commission will be following a digital verification process and documentation checks. In this article, we will explore everything you need to know before the NYSC 2025 batch C1 registration. Save the article; the tips will come in handy for other NYSC registrations.

NYSC 2025 registration requirements: complete list of documents for all categories

NYSC classifies Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) into three categories:

Home-trained students (Nigerian students)

Foreign-trained students

Married women

For each of the categories, the commission requires a different set of documents.

Documents required for home-trained Nigerian students

These are PCMs who attended Nigerian tertiary institutions. If you fall into this category, these are the things you’ll need:

Passport photograph

NIN slip

Other requirements such as D.O.B, primary school, etc, are hand-filled.

NYSC registration documents for foreign-trained graduates

The category is for PCMs who attended tertiary institutions outside the country. If you fall into this category, these are the documents you will need:

International passport

Original certificate (not statement of result)

Original O-level result

Passport photograph

Evaluation letter (if you’re yet to be evaluated)

Resident permit to study in the country

NIN number

NYSC registration documents for married women

For Nigerian women married to either a Nigerian man or a foreigner, you will need to provide the following documents:

Marriage certificate

Newspaper change of name

Utility bill

Husband’s domicile letter

NIN number

O-level result

Essential tips for NYSC batch C1 online registration 2025

Before taking the journey to an NYSC-accredited cafe, study the tips below. Errors during registration might lead to disqualification, penalties, or a strenuous correction procedure.

Register via the official NYSC portal. To find accredited NYSC registration cafes around you, click here.

Do not thumbprint by proxy (no one should thumbprint on your behalf).

Married female PCMs who want marital concessions must upload marital documents online during registration.

PCMs with health challenges or disabilities should upload supporting documents during online registration.

Date of birth, graduation date, and course of study will be on your certificate or exemption letter. They can’t be corrected after camp registration.

PCMs serving in the armed forces should upload valid service documents during online documentation.

Important NYSC batch C1 links: Senate list, JAMB matriculation & graduation list

To confirm if you’re cleared to register for NYSC, use the links below. If your name doesn’t appear on one of the three lists, contact your school for rectification.

Latest NYSC 2025 batch C1 mobilisation updates and registration timeline

The NYSC has announced key updates for Batch C Stream I 2025 ahead of registration. To stay informed about the latest mobilisation process, deadlines, and important dates, review the key points below.

The Senate portal is now live for Batch C, with institutions like OAU already completing their uploads. Prospective Corps Members should log in regularly to confirm their names.

Online registration will start on the 4th of November.

The official deadline for the Senate list upload is the 9th of November.

PCMs who didn’t receive their call-up number or letter in the previous batch will be included in Batch C. Keep checking the NYSC portal for updates.

If you did your registration with the last batch, make all data corrections now.

If you want to register but defer your call-up till next year, it is allowed without penalties.

Essential items to pack for the orientation camp

Before heading to the NYSC camp, here are the things you would need:

Documents : Call-up letter (5 copies), green slip, school ID card, statement of result (3+ photocopies), medical fitness report, passport photographs (8 copies), and professional license for PCMs who study medical courses.

: Call-up letter (5 copies), green slip, school ID card, statement of result (3+ photocopies), medical fitness report, passport photographs (8 copies), and professional license for PCMs who study medical courses. Stationery : Writing pen, jotter, permanent marker (optional).

: Writing pen, jotter, permanent marker (optional). Clothing: Plain white round neck, plain white short knickers, carnival/cultural wears (optional).

Plain white round neck, plain white short knickers, carnival/cultural wears (optional). Other needs: Toiletries, bed sheets and blankets, beverages, body cream, mosquito net, waist pouch, power bank, your medication (if any), food flasks, etc.

What you should not bring to the orientation camp

These are the list of things you are not allowed to take to the NYSC camp:

Mattress.

Car, tricycle, bicycle, and similar items.

Sophisticated items such as a laptop, a gas cooker, a stove, etc.

All electrical appliances.

Metallic cutlery.

Weapons of any kind

Do you know NYSC allowance is tax-free?

Many prospective corps members wonder if their monthly NYSC allowance is taxable. The Nigeria Tax Act 2025 does not specifically name NYSC corps members or their allowances as a category. NYSC allowances have traditionally been tax-free.

Under the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), only individuals earning above ₦800,000 annually after statutory relief are taxed. Since the NYSC allowance totals ₦924,000 annually and reliefs apply, it still falls below the taxable threshold.

Conclusion

Prospective Corps Members can now proceed with their registration, ensure all documents are complete, and comply with NYSC rules and regulations. For official updates and further enquiries, visit the official NYSC website.