👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Nomba expands to the DRC

Good morning. ☀️

What does the world look like if you could instantly translate anything into a Nigerian language?

As an avid Africa Magic Hausa fan with a deep disdain for the lazy subtitles, that’s a world I want to live in.

So when I got tagged in this AI translation video, I immediately pulled up my DStv subscription, lives were about to be changed.

I’m super geeked for every cultural thing Nigerians are using AI to do, and I can’t wait until we do more.

–

Zia.

Let’s get into it!