👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – CBN cracks down on cheques

Image source: TechCabal

Nigeria’s Point of Sale (POS) agents have become the face of financial inclusion, but the House of Representatives is now sounding a loud alarm: the massive growth has been shadowed by a surge in fraud, and the entire digital-finance ecosystem is at risk.

The House Ad hoc Committee on Economic, Regulatory, and Security flagged major gaps, including unprofiled agents, cloned terminals, and weak Know Your Customer (KYC) practices that expose Nigerians to financial loss.

This goes beyond small-time theft: the Committee’s concerns point to systemic weaknesses with major implications for fintechs and national security. From unlicensed crypto operations that turn a basic payment service into an illicit finance channel to the data sovereignty risks major fintechs pose by storing sensitive data outside Nigeria’s territorial jurisdiction, POS agents now represent a significant risk to the Nigerian digital finance sector.

What happens now? The ultimate goal of the House Committee is to recommend new legislation that delivers a harmonised regulatory framework to secure the digital ecosystem, protect consumers, and ensure that Nigeria’s huge fintech potential is responsibly secured and globally competitive.