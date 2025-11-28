Gospel Uche, founder of the Northwest AI & Emerging Tech Summit

Gospel Uche is a product & growth marketing lead operating at the intersection of AI, innovation, digital experience design, and ecosystem development. He is the Founder of the Northwest AI & Emerging Tech Summit, one of the UK’s fastest-growing regional AI innovation platforms, bringing together organisations such as Google UK, Manchester Digital, Zally, Manchester University, University of Bolton, University of Salford, and BPP University.

In addition to his work in the AI ecosystem, Gospel has an extensive background in Web3 product and growth marketing, where he has led and executed over 1,000 partnerships and collaborations across the global DeFi, NFT, and blockchain ecosystem over the past 4–5 years. His campaigns have contributed to product adoption, brand expansion, and community growth for multiple emerging Web3 companies.

Explain your job to a five-year-old.

Imagine you have a lot of friends who all want to build something amazing, like robots, games, or cool apps, but they don’t know each other yet. My job is to bring all those friends together so they can share ideas, help each other, and build something even bigger together.

When you think about partnerships in Web3, what single factor tells you a collaboration will actually move the needle rather than become another hype-driven announcement?

In Web3, the difference between real partnerships and empty hype comes down to one thing: aligned incentives, backed by measurable user value.

Before confirming any partnership, I ask two questions: Does this collaboration create real utility for users, not just marketing noise? Second, are both parties equally invested in the long-term outcome?

When incentives and strategy align, the partnership becomes an engine for sustained adoption, not just a press release.

What is one thing people consistently misunderstand about scaling AI adoption in real-world civic projects like the Bee Network Tap and Go rollout?

Most people think AI adoption is primarily a technical challenge. In reality, it is a public trust and experience design challenge.

The Bee Network Tap-and-Go rollout in Manchester proved this clearly. AI succeeds in civic environments not because the model is powerful, but because people trust that it improves their daily lives. My work around the Bee Network highlighted that messaging, community engagement, and user education are just as important as the technical deployment itself.

What is one thing you are very good at but not particularly interested in, and one thing you are very interested in but not very good at yet?

I’m exceptionally good at managing large-scale community growth operations, especially in Web3, but it’s not my deepest passion anymore. I can do it with ease because I’ve done it for years, but my interests have evolved toward bigger systems.

On the other hand, I’m deeply interested in AI policy, public trust frameworks, and ethical digital infrastructure, especially at the civic level. I’m learning fast, but I know there’s still a lot more I want to master, particularly around regulation, governance, and responsible adoption at scale.