VOLZ, an Algerian travel-tech startup, has raised 600 million dinars (about $5 million) to strengthen its product offerings within the country and expand into new markets across North and West Africa.

The funding round was led by a group of private investors, headed by Tell Group, a financial services company. It saw participation from Groupe Industriel Babahoum Algérie (GIBA), a conglomerate widely recognised for its Guedila mineral water brand. The announcement was made during the African Startup Conference held in Algiers from December 6-8, 2025, where VOLZ served as a champion sponsor.

The funding represents the largest funding round ever raised by an Algerian startup in dinars. While other Algerian-founded companies, such as Yassir, a super app, have raised significantly larger amounts—a $150 million Series B round in 2022—from international VCs in foreign currency, VOLZ’s round is a victory for local capital formation.

VOLZ’s funding round also marks the first successful exit for the Algerian Startup Fund (ASF), a public venture capital initiative established in 2020 to support the growth of Algerian startups. The ASF achieved a return of more than 3.35x on its initial investment, showing that a state-sponsored funding mechanism can generate tangible returns.

“This funding round marks a new milestone for VOLZ. It allows us to accelerate our mission: to empower Algerian travellers by making travel simpler, clearer, and more accessible,” Mohamed Abdelhadi Mezi, CEO of VOLZ, said.

Founded in 2023, VOLZ operates as a travel-tech platform that allows Algerian travellers to compare and book flights from multiple airlines using Algerian dinars, a crucial feature in a market with currency restrictions introduced to safeguard the Algerian dinar.

VOLZ also offers payment flexibility through online channels or cash-on-delivery, allowing users who prefer physical transactions to participate in air travel. In one year, the startup claims to have recorded growth of more than 1000%, convincing investors of its execution speed and market fit.

VOLZ plans to integrate corporate services into its product offerings, offering tools to help businesses manage and optimise their travel operations. Its ultimate ambition is to become the region’s go-to application for travellers, covering everything from flight search to boarding.