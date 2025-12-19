Search

  • Quiz: How much of the African tech story did you digest this year?

    By

    Emmanuel Nwosu
    Quiz: How much of the African tech story did you digest this year?
    Image Source: TechCabal/Banana Pro on Gemini

    Share

    TC Daily’s year is officially Wrapped! 🎁

    2025 was a marathon for the African tech ecosystem, and you were right there with us for every sprint. But beyond the headlines, how much of the story did you actually make your own?

    We’ve crunched the numbers on your year with TC Daily. Take this quiz to unlock your personal 2025 Wrapped stats: from how many thousands of words you devoured to your “Superuser” status in our community.

    How much of the African tech story did you digest this year? Let’s find out.

    TC DAILY. 2025 WRAPPED

    How much of the African tech story did you digest this year?

    0

    Note: Choose wisely! You can only adjust the slider 2 more times to keep your result meaningful.

    Based on 814,300 words and 242 editions published in 2025. Calculations assume an average of 3,365 words per edition.

Read more