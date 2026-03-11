👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Kenya’s taxman is watching

Image Source: Tenor

Kenya is about to sell a chunk of its crown jewel, Safaricom—the country’s largest telecoms firm—to plug a hole in the national wallet and deepen its ties to South Africa’s biggest telco group at the same time.

Two key parliamentary committees have now endorsed the government’s plan to sell 15% of its Safaricom stake for KES 204 billion ($1.5 billion) and route the money into a new National Infrastructure Fund, clearing the main political hurdle before a full House vote.

Safaricom is not some sleepy state-owned enterprise (SOE); it is one of Kenya’s most profitable companies and a tax-and-dividend machine, thanks largely to M‑PESA’s dominance in mobile money and the broader digital economy.

The government is not exiting entirely—it will fall from 35% to about 20%—but it is cashing out part of a very good asset at a time when debt service is eating the budget.

The committees’ logic is straightforward: this is equity, not Eurobonds. Selling shares raises cash without adding new debt, and ring‑fencing the proceeds for roads, energy and other long‑term projects via an infrastructure fund makes it look like an investment, not short‑term deficit plugging.

Politically, it also shores up the Safaricom–Vodacom–Vodafone triangle. Vodacom already is the largest shareholder and has been pulling regional operations (Ethiopia, M‑PESA Africa) into a more integrated group strategy; this deal effectively tightens that grip.

The trade-off is subtle. Kenya swaps a slice of future upside in its most strategic corporate asset for immediate fiscal relief and more South African control over a core piece of its telecoms and fintech stack. Whether that is smart portfolio management or selling the family silver depends on what the infrastructure fund actually builds, and how disciplined the Treasury is about not raiding it the next time the budget runs hot.