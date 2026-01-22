A few days ago, we published a guide on recommended OPPO phones to buy in 2026. That piece focused on what you can buy right now. This one looks ahead. It maps out the OPPO phones expected to launch in 2026, using confirmed global releases and OPPO’s usual rollout pattern from markets like India to Nigeria.

This guide explains what is coming and when to expect it.

OPPO Find series coming in 2026

1. OPPO Find X9 Ultra

The Find X9 Ultra is expected in March or April 2026 and is positioned for the ultra-premium segment. It is rumoured to replace the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC to power advanced AI and imaging features.

It is also tipped to include a penta-setup camera system with dual 200MP periscope lenses and a 300mm teleconverter kit, turning the phone into a serious alternative to bridge cameras. The expected price is ₦1,400,000+ ($900-$1,000).

2. OPPO Find N6

The Find N6 is expected in late Q1 or early Q2 2026 and will feature an 8.12-inch 2K LTPO inner display. It also introduces an AI Stylus with on-device AI for tasks such as real-time translation and document summarisation, supporting remote work and the growth of digital consultancy. The rumoured price for the upcoming OPPO Find N6 is expected to be around $1,699 – $1,870 in international markets.

3. OPPO Find N7

Later in 2026, the Find N7 is projected to launch with a wider 4:3 aspect ratio, giving you more screen space for multitasking and positioning OPPO to compete with the rumoured iPhone Fold and other wide-format foldables. There is currently no official or heavily-rumoured price for the OPPO Find N7.

OPPO Reno series coming in 2026

4. OPPO Reno 15 Pro Max 5G

The Reno Series sits in the middle of the Nigerian market, giving you near-flagship features at a price that still feels within reach for upper-middle-income buyers. In 2026, OPPO is fully moving to the Reno 15 series, which introduces a new design and a strong focus on AI-generated content (AIGC) tools.

The Reno 15 series launched globally in January 2026 and includes four models:

Reno 15 Pro Max 5G

Reno 15 Pro 5G

Reno 15 5G, and

Reno 15 F 5G.

All 2026 Reno phones come with ColorOS 16, deeply integrated with Google Gemini. You can use natural commands like “summarise this PDF” or “generate a response to this email” to get more done. Behind the scenes, the Trinity Engine and Luminous Rendering Engine keep everything running smoothly and support OPPO’s 48-month fluency promise.

5. OPPO Reno 15 Pro 5G

Image source: TechTablets on YouTube

The Reno 15 Pro is already listed on platforms like Jumia, with higher-end versions priced at about ₦1,234,000. This shows how mid-range phones are now using premium materials, such as aerospace-grade aluminium frames and HoloFusion 3D glass technology.

6. OPPO Reno 15 F 5G

The Reno 15 F 5G stands out with a 7,000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. It is built for students and content creators who need long battery life for full-day use without recharging. The series also adds AI Flash Photography 2.0, which uses dual rear flashes and a front-screen flash to help you take clear photos in low-light nightlife settings.

Reno 15 series model Key hardware feature Software highlight Reno 15 Pro Max 6.78-inch adaptive screen SignalBoost chip X1 Reno 15 Pro 6.32-inch compact OLED AI portrait glow Reno 15 5G Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC 4K 60fps HDR video Reno 15 F 5G 7,000 mAh battery AI Editor 3.0

OPPO A-Series coming in 2026

7. OPPO A6x 5G

The OPPO A6x 5G was officially released globally on January 13, 2026. The device is widely available from online and offline retailers and focuses on long battery life and a smooth display experience.

Key specs:

6.75-inch 120Hz LCD display

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor

6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support

8. OPPO A6s 5G

The OPPO A6s 5G was officially announced on January 13, 2026, and became available for purchase immediately in various regions.

Key features

The device is listed on the official OPPO website and is known for its large battery and durability.

Battery: 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support (a full charge in 64 minutes)

7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support (a full charge in 64 minutes) Display: 6.75-inch LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,125 nits peak brightness

6.75-inch LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,125 nits peak brightness Durability: IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, including resistance to hot water splashes up to 80°C

IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, including resistance to hot water splashes up to 80°C Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 Camera: 50MP main rear camera and 16MP front camera

Expected launch timeline for 2026

Based on confirmed global releases and OPPO’s usual rollout pattern into Nigeria, this is how the 2026 lineup is expected to arrive locally.