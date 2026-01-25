Recommended Tecno phones to buy in 2026

You are seeing more premium features in affordable phones, and Tecno is one of the brands making that possible. Tecno Mobile, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, was founded in 2006 and has grown from entry-level devices into premium, foldable, and AI-powered phones.

Tecno combines global technology with local needs in Africa, Southeast Asia, and India. By 2025 and 2026, its lineup is grouped into five series: Phantom, Camon, Pova, Spark, and Pop, making it easy to choose a phone based on your budget and usage.

Tecno now leads Transsion’s push into higher-end devices, with foldable screens, high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, and AI camera systems. It also promises up to three Android upgrades and five years of security updates on its flagship models.

The models below were selected based on this growth, real-world performance, and long-term value for you.

Tecno phones to buy right now

To choose the right Tecno phone, you need to understand how each series balances performance, design, and price. Today’s Tecno phones focus on AI features like real-time translation and automated call summarisation, alongside hardware factors such as battery size and peak brightness.

1. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G

The Phantom V Fold 2 5G is Tecno’s most advanced device and is built for you if you want a phone that works like a tablet. It uses an aerospace-grade hinge designed to last over 400,000 folds and keeps the crease depth under 0.1mm.

It supports the Phantom V Pen, giving you pixel-level control for creative work and document notes. The software is built for multitasking, with a global taskbar and split-screen features on the large 7.85-inch internal display. The phone also includes the Google Gemini-powered Ella AI assistant, which handles real-time translation and smart document summarisation.

In Nigeria, the Phantom V Fold 2 5G sells for about ₦1,673,800.00 at major retailers like Pointek.

Component Technical specification Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ (4 nm) RAM 12GB LPDDR5X (Up to 24GB via 12GB Extended RAM) Internal storage 512GB UFS 3.1 Main display 7.85-inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 2K+ (2000×2296) Cover display 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, FHD+ (1080×2550), Gorilla Glass Victus Primary camera 50MP Main (f/1.9, OIS) + 50MP Portrait (2x Zoom) + 50MP Ultra-wide Selfie cameras Dual 32MP (One on cover screen, one on main screen) Battery & power 5,750mAh; 70W Ultra Charge; 15W Wireless Charging Operating system Android 14 with HiOS 14 Fold (Eligible for Android 16) Dimensions (Folded) 159 x 72.2 x 11.8-12 mm Dimensions (Unfolded) 159 x 140.4 x 6.1 mm Weight 249g

2. Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G

The Phantom V Flip 2 5G is built for you if you want a small, stylish foldable phone that fits easily in your pocket. It uses a clamshell design and now comes with a much larger 3.64-inch cover screen, so you can open apps, reply to messages, and use the main camera for selfies without opening the phone.

It runs on Tecno’s AI Suite, including the AI Wallpaper Generator and AI Artboard, so you can easily personalise your phone. The main camera uses a 1/1.57 inch sensor, which improves low-light pictures compared to the previous model.

In Nigeria, the Phantom V Flip 2 5G currently sells for about ₦979,800.00.

Component Technical specification Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (or 8020, depending on region) RAM 8GB LPDDR5 (Up to 16GB via 8GB Extended RAM) Internal storage 256GB Main display 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, FHD+ (1080×2640) Cover display 3.64-inch AMOLED (1066×1056) Primary camera 50MP Main + 50MP Ultra-wide Selfie camera 32MP with Autofocus Battery & power 4,720mAh; 70W Fast Charging Operating system Android 14 (Eligible for Android 16) Dimensions (Folded) 87.8 x 73.4 x 16.04 mm Dimensions (Unfolded) 170.75 x 73.4 x 7.64 mm Weight 196g

3. Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G

The Camon 40 Premier 5G is built for you if camera quality matters most. The Camon line is known for imaging, and this model combines pro-level camera hardware with a powerful AI chipset. It comes with a Space Ring design and a One Tap Button that lets you quickly open the camera or start AI features like Ella.

It uses the Independent Image Processor 2.0, which delivers 5.5 TFLOPS of power and is tuned for 4K 30fps Ultra Night Video and AI Distortion Correction. The Silicon Carbon battery keeps the phone slim while holding high energy density. With an IP69 rating, it can handle high-pressure water jets and deep immersion, making it one of the toughest phones in its class.

Component Technical specification Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate AI SoC RAM 12GB Physical + 12GB Extended (Total 24GB) Internal storage 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0) Display 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz, LTPO, 4500 nits Peak Brightness Rear camera 50MP Sony LYT-701 (OIS) + 50MP Ultra-wide + 50MP Telephoto (3x Zoom) Front camera 50MP Sony LYT-700 with PDAF 9 Battery & power 5,100mAh Silicon Carbon; 70W Flash Charging Durability IP68/IP69 Dust and Water Resistance; Gorilla Glass 7i Operating system Android 15 with HIOS 15; 3 years OS / 5 years Security support Price (Nigeria) ₦747,500.00

4. Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G

The Camon 40 Pro 5G is a more affordable option if you want most of the Premier’s features at a lower price. It keeps the high-refresh-rate display and the AI call assistant, which makes it popular in Nigeria for offering 5G and strong durability at a mid-range price.

It runs on the 4nm Dimensity 7300 chipset, giving you a good balance between gaming performance and battery efficiency. The curved AMOLED screen and slim 7.3mm body make it feel premium in your hand. If you do not need the telephoto lens on the Premier, this model gives you almost the same everyday experience.

Component Technical specification Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4 nm) RAM 8GB / 12GB Physical + Extended options Internal storage 256GB Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 144Hz, 1080 x 2436 Resolution Rear camera 50MP Main (f/1.9, OIS) + 8MP Ultra-wide Front camera 50MP with PDAF Battery & power 5,200mAh; 45W Fast Charging Durability IP68/IP69 Dust and Water Resistance Operating system Android 15 with HIOS 15 Price (Nigeria) ₦408,178.00 – ₦499,999.00

5. Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G

The Pova series is built for you if you care about mobile gaming and long battery life. It focuses on steady performance, large batteries, and bold design. The Pova 7 Pro 5G features the Interstellar Spaceship Design and a Delta Light Interface on the back that displays notifications and gaming status.

It includes Bypass Charging, which lets the phone take power directly from the charger during gaming to reduce heat and protect the battery. The 6,000mAh battery can last nearly 11 hours of continuous gaming or 20 hours of video playback. It is also the first Pova phone with FreeLink, allowing 500-meter offline calls and messages in areas with no signal.

Component Technical specification Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate (4 nm) RAM 8GB / 12GB Physical + Up to 12GB Extended Internal storage 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz, 4500 nits Peak Brightness Rear camera 64MP Main + 8MP Ultra-wide Front camera 13MP Battery & power 6,000mAh; 45W Flash Charge; 30W Wireless Charging Special features Bypass Charging; Delta Light Interface; HiOS 15 Special Price (Nigeria) ₦405,000.00 – ₦480,000.00 (Estimated)

6. Tecno Spark 40 Pro Plus

The Spark 40 Pro Plus is built for you if you care about design and a sharp screen. It has a 1.5K curved AMOLED display in a slim 6.49mm body. Even with this thin build, it still packs a 5,200mAh battery, making it one of the most power-dense mid-range phones.

It is the world’s first phone to use the MediaTek Helio G200 chipset, which delivers a 10% performance boost over the G100 and an AnTuTu score of about 470,000. The phone supports 30W magnetic wireless charging and includes Tecno AI tools like Ask Ella and AI Eraser 2.0.

Component Technical specification Processor MediaTek Helio G200 (6 nm) RAM 8GB Physical + 8GB Extended Internal storage 128GB / 256GB Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz, 4500 nits Peak Brightness Rear camera 50MP Main (EIS) with Auxiliary lens Front camera 13MP with Dual LED Flash Battery & power 5,200mAh; 45W Wired / 30W Magnetic Wireless Charging Operating system Android 15 with HIOS 15 Price (Nigeria) ₦283,800.00 – ₦419,999.00

7. Tecno Spark 40 (Base Model)

It offers a 4-year lasting fluency guarantee, so your phone stays smooth through a full upgrade cycle. The Spark 40 also supports FreeLink for offline communication and an AI call assistant, making it a strong daily phone for its price range.

Component Technical specification Processor MediaTek Helio G81 RAM 4GB / 8GB Physical + Extended RAM options Internal storage 128GB / 256GB Display 6.67-inch LCD, 120Hz Rear camera 50MP Main with Dual Flash Battery & power 5,200mAh; 45W Super Charging Durability IP64 Dust and Water Resistance; 1.5m Drop Resistance Operating system Android 15 with HIOS 15 Price (Nigeria) ₦140,700.00 – ₦198,445.00

8. Tecno Pop 10 Pro

The Pop 10 Pro is built for you if you want a very affordable smartphone with modern features. It sits in Tecno’s entry-level Pop series and is designed to help users move from feature phones to Android.6 It still offers a 120Hz display and a large battery.

It is ideal for light users, such as students, or as a second phone. The 6,000 mAh battery and efficient entry-level chipset can last several days on a single charge for basic tasks like messaging and social media.