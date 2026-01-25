Search

  Recommended Tecno phones to buy in 2026

    By

    Chukwuebuka Mgbojikwe
    Recommended Tecno phones to buy in 2026

    You are seeing more premium features in affordable phones, and Tecno is one of the brands making that possible. Tecno Mobile, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, was founded in 2006 and has grown from entry-level devices into premium, foldable, and AI-powered phones.

    Tecno combines global technology with local needs in Africa, Southeast Asia, and India. By 2025 and 2026, its lineup is grouped into five series: Phantom, Camon, Pova, Spark, and Pop, making it easy to choose a phone based on your budget and usage.

    Tecno now leads Transsion’s push into higher-end devices, with foldable screens, high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, and AI camera systems. It also promises up to three Android upgrades and five years of security updates on its flagship models.

    The models below were selected based on this growth, real-world performance, and long-term value for you.

    Tecno phones to buy right now

    To choose the right Tecno phone, you need to understand how each series balances performance, design, and price. Today’s Tecno phones focus on AI features like real-time translation and automated call summarisation, alongside hardware factors such as battery size and peak brightness.

    1. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G

    Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G

    Image source: Valor Reviews on YouTube

    The Phantom V Fold 2 5G is Tecno’s most advanced device and is built for you if you want a phone that works like a tablet. It uses an aerospace-grade hinge designed to last over 400,000 folds and keeps the crease depth under 0.1mm.

    It supports the Phantom V Pen, giving you pixel-level control for creative work and document notes. The software is built for multitasking, with a global taskbar and split-screen features on the large 7.85-inch internal display. The phone also includes the Google Gemini-powered Ella AI assistant, which handles real-time translation and smart document summarisation.

    In Nigeria, the Phantom V Fold 2 5G sells for about ₦1,673,800.00 at major retailers like Pointek.

    ComponentTechnical specification
    ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9000+ (4 nm) 
    RAM12GB LPDDR5X (Up to 24GB via 12GB Extended RAM) 
    Internal storage512GB UFS 3.1 
    Main display7.85-inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 2K+ (2000×2296) 
    Cover display6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, FHD+ (1080×2550), Gorilla Glass Victus 
    Primary camera50MP Main (f/1.9, OIS) + 50MP Portrait (2x Zoom) + 50MP Ultra-wide 
    Selfie camerasDual 32MP (One on cover screen, one on main screen) 
    Battery & power5,750mAh; 70W Ultra Charge; 15W Wireless Charging 
    Operating systemAndroid 14 with HiOS 14 Fold (Eligible for Android 16) 
    Dimensions (Folded)159 x 72.2 x 11.8-12 mm 
    Dimensions (Unfolded)159 x 140.4 x 6.1 mm 
    Weight249g 

    2. Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G

    Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G

    Image source: Izzi Boye on YouTube

    The Phantom V Flip 2 5G is built for you if you want a small, stylish foldable phone that fits easily in your pocket. It uses a clamshell design and now comes with a much larger 3.64-inch cover screen, so you can open apps, reply to messages, and use the main camera for selfies without opening the phone.

    It runs on Tecno’s AI Suite, including the AI Wallpaper Generator and AI Artboard, so you can easily personalise your phone. The main camera uses a 1/1.57 inch sensor, which improves low-light pictures compared to the previous model.

    In Nigeria, the Phantom V Flip 2 5G currently sells for about ₦979,800.00.

    ComponentTechnical specification
    ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 8200 (or 8020, depending on region) 
    RAM8GB LPDDR5 (Up to 16GB via 8GB Extended RAM) 
    Internal storage256GB 
    Main display6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, FHD+ (1080×2640) 
    Cover display3.64-inch AMOLED (1066×1056) 
    Primary camera50MP Main + 50MP Ultra-wide 
    Selfie camera32MP with Autofocus 
    Battery & power4,720mAh; 70W Fast Charging 
    Operating systemAndroid 14 (Eligible for Android 16) 
    Dimensions (Folded)87.8 x 73.4 x 16.04 mm 
    Dimensions (Unfolded)170.75 x 73.4 x 7.64 mm 
    Weight196g 

    3. Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G

    Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G

    Image source: Izzi Boye on YouTube

    The Camon 40 Premier 5G is built for you if camera quality matters most. The Camon line is known for imaging, and this model combines pro-level camera hardware with a powerful AI chipset. It comes with a Space Ring design and a One Tap Button that lets you quickly open the camera or start AI features like Ella.

    It uses the Independent Image Processor 2.0, which delivers 5.5 TFLOPS of power and is tuned for 4K 30fps Ultra Night Video and AI Distortion Correction. The Silicon Carbon battery keeps the phone slim while holding high energy density. With an IP69 rating, it can handle high-pressure water jets and deep immersion, making it one of the toughest phones in its class.

    ComponentTechnical specification
    ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate AI SoC 
    RAM12GB Physical + 12GB Extended (Total 24GB) 
    Internal storage256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0) 
    Display6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz, LTPO, 4500 nits Peak Brightness 
    Rear camera50MP Sony LYT-701 (OIS) + 50MP Ultra-wide + 50MP Telephoto (3x Zoom)
    Front camera50MP Sony LYT-700 with PDAF 9
    Battery & power5,100mAh Silicon Carbon; 70W Flash Charging 
    DurabilityIP68/IP69 Dust and Water Resistance; Gorilla Glass 7i 
    Operating systemAndroid 15 with HIOS 15; 3 years OS / 5 years Security support 
    Price (Nigeria)₦747,500.00 

    4. Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G

    Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G

    Image source: Izzi Boye on YouTube

    The Camon 40 Pro 5G is a more affordable option if you want most of the Premier’s features at a lower price. It keeps the high-refresh-rate display and the AI call assistant, which makes it popular in Nigeria for offering 5G and strong durability at a mid-range price.

    It runs on the 4nm Dimensity 7300 chipset, giving you a good balance between gaming performance and battery efficiency. The curved AMOLED screen and slim 7.3mm body make it feel premium in your hand. If you do not need the telephoto lens on the Premier, this model gives you almost the same everyday experience.

    ComponentTechnical specification
    ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4 nm) 
    RAM8GB / 12GB Physical + Extended options 
    Internal storage256GB 
    Display6.78-inch AMOLED, 144Hz, 1080 x 2436 Resolution 
    Rear camera50MP Main (f/1.9, OIS) + 8MP Ultra-wide 
    Front camera50MP with PDAF 
    Battery & power5,200mAh; 45W Fast Charging 
    DurabilityIP68/IP69 Dust and Water Resistance 
    Operating systemAndroid 15 with HIOS 15 
    Price (Nigeria)₦408,178.00 – ₦499,999.00 

    5. Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G

    Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G

    Image source: AleXplainIT on YouTube

    The Pova series is built for you if you care about mobile gaming and long battery life. It focuses on steady performance, large batteries, and bold design. The Pova 7 Pro 5G features the Interstellar Spaceship Design and a Delta Light Interface on the back that displays notifications and gaming status.

    It includes Bypass Charging, which lets the phone take power directly from the charger during gaming to reduce heat and protect the battery. The 6,000mAh battery can last nearly 11 hours of continuous gaming or 20 hours of video playback. It is also the first Pova phone with FreeLink, allowing 500-meter offline calls and messages in areas with no signal.

    ComponentTechnical specification
    ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate (4 nm) 
    RAM8GB / 12GB Physical + Up to 12GB Extended 
    Internal storage128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) 
    Display6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz, 4500 nits Peak Brightness 
    Rear camera64MP Main + 8MP Ultra-wide 
    Front camera13MP 
    Battery & power6,000mAh; 45W Flash Charge; 30W Wireless Charging 
    Special featuresBypass Charging; Delta Light Interface; HiOS 15 Special 
    Price (Nigeria)₦405,000.00 – ₦480,000.00 (Estimated) 

    6. Tecno Spark 40 Pro Plus

    Tecno Spark 40 Pro Plus

    Image source: Izzi Boye on YouTube

    The Spark 40 Pro Plus is built for you if you care about design and a sharp screen. It has a 1.5K curved AMOLED display in a slim 6.49mm body. Even with this thin build, it still packs a 5,200mAh battery, making it one of the most power-dense mid-range phones.

    It is the world’s first phone to use the MediaTek Helio G200 chipset, which delivers a 10% performance boost over the G100 and an AnTuTu score of about 470,000. The phone supports 30W magnetic wireless charging and includes Tecno AI tools like Ask Ella and AI Eraser 2.0.

    ComponentTechnical specification
    ProcessorMediaTek Helio G200 (6 nm) 
    RAM8GB Physical + 8GB Extended 
    Internal storage128GB / 256GB 
    Display6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz, 4500 nits Peak Brightness 
    Rear camera50MP Main (EIS) with Auxiliary lens 
    Front camera13MP with Dual LED Flash 
    Battery & power5,200mAh; 45W Wired / 30W Magnetic Wireless Charging 
    Operating systemAndroid 15 with HIOS 15 
    Price (Nigeria)₦283,800.00 – ₦419,999.00 

    7. Tecno Spark 40 (Base Model)

    The Spark 40 is built for you if you want modern features at a lower cost. It comes with a 120Hz display and fast charging, but it doesn’t use an AMOLED screen. Also includes many of the AI software features found on higher Tecno models.

    It offers a 4-year lasting fluency guarantee, so your phone stays smooth through a full upgrade cycle. The Spark 40 also supports FreeLink for offline communication and an AI call assistant, making it a strong daily phone for its price range.

    ComponentTechnical specification
    ProcessorMediaTek Helio G81 
    RAM4GB / 8GB Physical + Extended RAM options 
    Internal storage128GB / 256GB 
    Display6.67-inch LCD, 120Hz 
    Rear camera50MP Main with Dual Flash 
    Battery & power5,200mAh; 45W Super Charging 
    DurabilityIP64 Dust and Water Resistance; 1.5m Drop Resistance 
    Operating systemAndroid 15 with HIOS 15 
    Price (Nigeria)₦140,700.00 – ₦198,445.00 

    8. Tecno Pop 10 Pro

    The Pop 10 Pro is built for you if you want a very affordable smartphone with modern features. It sits in Tecno’s entry-level Pop series and is designed to help users move from feature phones to Android.6 It still offers a 120Hz display and a large battery.

    It is ideal for light users, such as students, or as a second phone. The 6,000 mAh battery and efficient entry-level chipset can last several days on a single charge for basic tasks like messaging and social media.

    ComponentTechnical specification
    RAM4GB Physical + 4GB Extended 
    Internal storage128GB 
    Display6.67-inch LCD, 120Hz 
    Battery & power6,000mAh; 18W Fast Charging 
    Network4G LTE 
    Operating systemAndroid 14 
    Price (Nigeria)₦144,500.00 – ₦179,999.00 
