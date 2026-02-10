Image source: Raenest

Raenest, a Nigerian fintech that helps African freelancers get paid across borders, has expanded into India and the Philippines, four months after its US debut in late 2025. The move is part of how the company is deploying the $11 million Series A it raised in February 2025.

This wasn’t a random expansion: The company says locals in those markets tried to sign up on its platform before they even launched. Data also shows that India and the Philippines have large and fast-growing freelance populations, with 15 million freelancers in India, and the Philippines recording a 208% growth in freelance revenues within a year.

What Raenest is really offering: Raenest isn’t trying to replace local banks. Instead, it is positioning itself as a platform where users can open dollar or pound wallets, receive payments directly from freelance platforms like Upwork, and accept stablecoins that auto-convert to dollars. From those wallets, users can choose to send the money to their local bank accounts.

This market isn’t empty. Global and local players like Wise, Grey, Skydo, and local banks already serve freelancers, but are focused on remittances. Raenest is betting that its freelancer-first design and features, which would also include an invoicing tool in both markets, give it an edge over the others.

The early sign-ups Raenest says it saw before its debut showed interest. The next question is whether that curiosity turns into consistent use. A question only Asia can answer.