On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) issued a public notice prohibiting the sale and use of specific mobile phone brands. Director General David Mugonyi announced the notice to address consumer protection, national security, and technical compliance across Kenya’s digital ecosystem.

As the statutory body created under the Kenya Information and Communications Act (KICA), Cap 411A, the Authority regulates telecommunications, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and broadcasting services. The February 2026 directive targets an influx of non-type-approved devices identified through ongoing market surveillance as failing to meet required safety and technical standards.

This ban follows a broader effort to formalise the mobile device market, including the 2025 integration of the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) database with tax compliance systems managed by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). By flagging 21 brands as hazardous and non-compliant, the Authority aims to reduce risks linked to unsafe radiation levels and electromagnetic interference that could affect the national telecommunications infrastructure.

This article explains the health, technical, and economic reasons behind the restrictions and provides the complete list of prohibited brands, along with the official instructions issued to help you verify approved devices and maintain market compliance.

Why were the phones banned?

The banned devices lack Type Approval, which is required for all communication equipment used in Kenya. This process allows the Communications Authority to confirm that devices meet national and international safety, health, and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) standards. Phones that skip this process enter the market without verified operating parameters, creating risks for you and the national network.

1. Technical integrity and electromagnetic compatibility

Many of the 21 banned brands were never tested under standards set by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), including ETSI EN 301 489-1 and ETSI EN 301 908-1. Without these certifications, some devices leak signals into unauthorised frequency bands, which can cause:

Signal degradation and dropped calls

Reduced data throughput for approved network users

The Authority also cannot confirm whether these devices support the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) and Long-Term Evolution (LTE) protocols required for stable connectivity.5 Devices that fail to meet IMT-2000 and IMT-Advanced radio interface technologies may place extra strain on local base stations and weaken ICT infrastructure stability in Kenya.

2. Public health risks and Specific Absorption Rate

Type approval also checks the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR), which measures the amount of radio frequency energy absorbed by the human body. The 21 flagged brands have not undergone SAR testing in ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratories, which means exposure levels may exceed international safety limits. Continuous exposure to unverified radiation is a public health concern, and the restriction helps protect users.

3. Hardware safety and build quality

Unapproved phones often lack safety systems that have been tested, such as battery protection and thermal management. During evaluation, the Authority checks whether devices could cause electrical fires, chemical leaks, or battery explosions. Many of the prohibited brands are low-cost grey market products with higher failure rates in critical components.

4. Economic formalisation and tax compliance

The ban also supports tax enforcement. Since November 2024, all importers and assemblers must upload device IMEI numbers to a central database managed by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). Devices without type approval are often smuggled units that bypass the National Master Database of tax-compliant devices. Restricting the 21 brands helps close revenue gaps and ensures only tax-compliant devices connect to Kenyan networks.

Reason category Specific concern Relevant standard/regulation Technical Harmful frequency interference ETSI EN 301 489-1, EMC Standards Health Unverified radiation exposure Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) limits Safety Lack of battery protection National Safety Standards, ISO/IEC 17025 Economic Tax evasion and grey market trade KRA/CA IMEI Whitelisting Policy Regulatory Absence of Type Approval KICA Cap 411A, Part 13 Regulations

List of mobile phone brands banned in Kenya

The Communications Authority identified 21 mobile phone brands circulating without the required technical certifications. These brands were flagged during market surveillance operations in early 2026, and their sale is now prohibited under Kenyan law. All listed brands were banned for the same reason: failure to complete the mandatory Type Approval process, which prevented verification of their safety and technical compliance.

Restricted brands

TINSIK REALFONE F+ FONROX MEZ NEMOJO VUE BUNDY QQMEE U-FM CHATADA SUPERX MOMOFLY WR X.ODA SMBA Q-SEVEN UGBAD FT RAENO SWITCH

These 21 brands reflect a wider pattern of low-cost devices entering Kenya through informal import channels. Many of these phones lack proper shielding that prevents interference with other electronics and do not meet Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) safety limits designed to protect human tissue from radiofrequency heating. The ban applies to the entire brand portfolio listed above. Authorities have also warned that any vendor selling these devices may face enforcement action, including fines or revocation of business licenses.

What you need to know

After identifying the non-compliant brands, the Communications Authority issued a public notice instructing you to remove unapproved devices from the market and to help you buy safe phones.

Advice to consumers and vendors

You are advised not to buy any of the 21 listed brands, as they present safety and health risks and may deliver poor service quality. Vendors are also prohibited from selling, distributing, or stocking these non-type-approved devices and must ensure every phone sold is authorised for the Kenyan market.

How to buy approved phones

To buy approved devices safely:

Buy only from licensed telecommunication equipment vendors registered with the Authority.

Confirm vendor registration using the official licensee register at **https://www.ca.go.ke/licensee-register**.

Request official documentation that confirms the device’s origin and compliance status.

How to verify phone approval status

Before buying, check whether the handset model appears on the List of Type Approved Equipment available on the Communications Authority website. This register is updated regularly and includes devices that passed technical checks for safety, health, and electromagnetic compatibility.

How to check IMEI authenticity

The International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) is a unique 15-digit number assigned to every phone. You can verify your device using the following steps: