👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – inDrive’s new side hustle

John Ohio, Product Design Lead at SeamlessHR, working across AI integration and DesignOps

John Ohio is a Product Design Lead at SeamlessHR, an HR and fintech platform serving businesses across Africa. His work sits at the intersection of AI integration, high-risk digital infrastructure, and scalable design systems. He has contributed to large-scale product transformations, including the redesign of recruitment and workforce systems, AI-enabled initiatives, and enterprise UX governance across multi-product ecosystems. His focus is on building resilient digital platforms where usability, compliance, and business logic must coexist.

Explain what you do to a 5-year-old.

I design how computer tools look and behave. I also make sure that if something goes wrong, the system can recover or clearly explain what happened. So it doesn’t just look nice, it works the way it should.

In what ways do you use integrated AI systems for design? Give us an example.

I use AI in two ways. First, as a design partner, to explore edge cases, test complex decision paths, and stress-test workflows quickly. Second, as part of the product itself.

For example, in recruitment software, AI can assist with screening patterns or flagging anomalies. But the real design challenge isn’t the model, it’s how people interact with it. We design transparency, feedback loops, and override controls so AI supports human judgment instead of quietly replacing it.

Why did you embrace AI for your design processes? What relevance did you notice, and how has it contributed to the products you ship at SeamlessHR?

Enterprise systems are no longer linear. They’re layered with permissions, compliance rules, and risk thresholds. AI helps surface patterns and compress iteration cycles. What became clear early is that AI doesn’t replace design thinking; it exposes weak design thinking. If your flows aren’t structured, AI amplifies the confusion. If your systems are coherent, AI accelerates them.