On February 18, 2026, Tecno Mobile, the premium sub-brand of Transsion Holdings, quietly announced the Tecno Camon 50 and Tecno Camon 50 Pro. This silent launch comes before the official global showcase at the Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona from March 2 to March 5, 2026.

The phones were first put on pre-order in Kenya and Nigeria, underscoring Tecno’s mobile-first focus in the African market.

The Camon 50 series follows the Camon 40 lineup from the previous year. The name still means “Camera Monitor,” but this time Tecno added a new “Swan-inspired Elegance” design and a T1 imaging enhancement chip. The brand is pushing hard to close the gap between mid-range pricing and flagship features, such as a periscope telephoto lens and military-grade durability certification.

The early February release helps Tecno capitalise on first-quarter market momentum before other brands launch their spring devices. By starting in African markets, Tecno is speaking directly to you and your needs, especially if you deal with an inconsistent power supply or enjoy mobile gaming. Both models offer a 144Hz AMOLED display and a large 6500mAh battery built for heavy daily use.

Tecno Camon 50 Pro

The Tecno Camon 50 Pro is the premium 4G model in this series. It is built for you if you enjoy strong zoom, smooth performance, and a sleek design. It features a 43.5° slightly curved screen that reduces bezels and feels comfortable in your hand.

Display

6.78-inch ProXDR Eye-care AMOLED panel

1.5K resolution is defined as pixels

144Hz refresh rate

2800Hz touch sampling rate

Tecno T1 Chip handles real-time upscaling

MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate generates a native GPU resolution of

The T1 Chip helps you enjoy 1.5K clarity without the heavy battery drain that usually comes with running a 1.5K display directly from the GPU.

Processor and memory

MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate, 6nm octa-core chipset

Two Cortex-A76 cores at 2.2 GHz

Six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz

Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clocked at 1.1 GHz

8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X RAM

Extended RAM up to 16GB or 20GB

256GB UFS 2.2 storage

This setup delivers smooth multitasking and ample storage for high-resolution photos and videos.

Camera system

50MP 3x Professional Telephoto Camera

70mm focal length

f/2.4 aperture

Up to 60x AI SuperZoom

50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main sensor

1/1.56-inch sensor size

Optical Image Stabilisation with a closed-loop motor

8MP ultra-wide camera

112° field of view

f/2.2 aperture

32MP front camera

Universal Tone software

Pill-shaped cutout with Upgraded Dynamic Port

You get strong zoom for portraits called Golden Portraits, steady night shots, wide landscape photos, and selfies with accurate skin tones.

Durability and battery

IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings

IP69K supports 100-bar high-pressure water jets and 80°C boiling water

IP68 allows 30 minutes under 2 meters of water

MIL-STD-810 certified

Passed 22,000 micro-drop tests

Passed 25kg soft extrusion tests

6500mAh 5-Year Durability Battery

Retains over 80% capacity after 1,800 charge cycles

45W wired Super Charge

Safe charging up to 45°C

Frozen Cooling Pro system

12-layer stacked cooling structure

1453 of ultra-crystal graphite

12314 total cooling area

This means your phone is protected from dust, water, pressure, and everyday drops while still delivering long battery life.

Market price and availability

As of February 2026:

Kenya: KES 38,999 to KES 44,000

Around $340 to $341

Nigeria: ₦420,000 to ₦495,000

Available colours: Moonshadow Black, Nebula Titanium, Malachite Green, Fir Green, Lavender Mist, and Ethereal Blue.

Tecno Camon 50

The Tecno Camon 50 is the value-focused model in this series. It keeps most of the same core hardware as the Pro version, but offers a flat-screen design and a lower price.

Design and display

Lightweight straight screen with a flat frame

6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR Eye-care panel

1.5K resolution upscaled by the T1 chip

144Hz refresh rate

2800Hz touch sampling rate

Centred hole-punch cutout for the 32MP selfie camera

The flat frame helps you avoid accidental edge touches, especially during gaming. It also makes it easier for you to use standard tempered glass protectors.

Performance and storage

MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor

Antutu score of 504,612

8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB internal storage

No microSD expansion slot

You get the same processor as the Pro model, so daily performance stays consistent.

Camera system

Dual rear camera setup

50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main sensor

Optical Image Stabilisation

8MP ultra-wide-angle camera

Super-Zoom FlashSnap software

You still get strong night photos and stable shots. The 3x periscope telephoto lens is not included, but digital zoom works well at lower levels.

AI and smart features

One-Tap AI Key on the left side

AI LightMaster 2.0

AI MindHub

Ella AI assistant

YouTube Video AI Notes

All-Scenario Noise Reduction 2.0

These tools help you edit photos, manage tasks, summarise videos, and improve call clarity.

Battery and durability

6500mAh 5-year durability battery

45W Super Charge

IP68/IP69/IP69K ratings

MIL-STD-810 certification

1789.76 graphite cooling area

13828.11 total cooling area

TÜV SÜD A+ Fluency rating for 60 months

You get the same water- and dust-resistance as the Pro model, along with strong cooling for long gaming sessions.

Connectivity and extras

Kilometre-Level Freelink antenna

iPhone One-tap Drop

Offline Find My Phone

50GB free Tecno Cloud storage for three years

These features help you stay connected, transfer files, and store your data.

Market price and availability

Kenya: KES 34,999 to KES 37,500

Around $271 to $290

Nigeria: ₦285,000 to ₦360,000

Available colours: Moonlight Black, Nebula Titanium, Malachite Green, Fir Green, Lavender Mist, and Cream Mint.

Tecno Camon 50 Pro vs Camon 50

Both phones run on the Helio G200 Ultimate processor and use the same 6500mAh battery. Your experience depends on the design and camera flexibility.

Final thoughts

The Tecno Camon 50 series brings strong durability, smart AI features, and solid performance into the mid-range segment.

Buy the Tecno Camon 50 Pro if:

You need optical zoom for portraits, sports, or nature shots. The 3x periscope lens is its key feature.

You prefer a premium look. The curved display and Dynamic Port give you a feel similar to $1,000+ flagships.

You want maximum RAM for heavy multitasking or professional work.

Buy the Tecno Camon 50 if: