Table of contents
On February 18, 2026, Tecno Mobile, the premium sub-brand of Transsion Holdings, quietly announced the Tecno Camon 50 and Tecno Camon 50 Pro. This silent launch comes before the official global showcase at the Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona from March 2 to March 5, 2026.
The phones were first put on pre-order in Kenya and Nigeria, underscoring Tecno’s mobile-first focus in the African market.
The Camon 50 series follows the Camon 40 lineup from the previous year. The name still means “Camera Monitor,” but this time Tecno added a new “Swan-inspired Elegance” design and a T1 imaging enhancement chip. The brand is pushing hard to close the gap between mid-range pricing and flagship features, such as a periscope telephoto lens and military-grade durability certification.
The early February release helps Tecno capitalise on first-quarter market momentum before other brands launch their spring devices. By starting in African markets, Tecno is speaking directly to you and your needs, especially if you deal with an inconsistent power supply or enjoy mobile gaming. Both models offer a 144Hz AMOLED display and a large 6500mAh battery built for heavy daily use.
Tecno Camon 50 Pro
The Tecno Camon 50 Pro is the premium 4G model in this series. It is built for you if you enjoy strong zoom, smooth performance, and a sleek design. It features a 43.5° slightly curved screen that reduces bezels and feels comfortable in your hand.
Display
- 6.78-inch ProXDR Eye-care AMOLED panel
- 1.5K resolution is defined as pixels
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 2800Hz touch sampling rate
- Tecno T1 Chip handles real-time upscaling
- MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate generates a native GPU resolution of
The T1 Chip helps you enjoy 1.5K clarity without the heavy battery drain that usually comes with running a 1.5K display directly from the GPU.
Processor and memory
- MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate, 6nm octa-core chipset
- Two Cortex-A76 cores at 2.2 GHz
- Six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz
- Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clocked at 1.1 GHz
- 8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X RAM
- Extended RAM up to 16GB or 20GB
- 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
This setup delivers smooth multitasking and ample storage for high-resolution photos and videos.
Camera system
- 50MP 3x Professional Telephoto Camera
- 70mm focal length
- f/2.4 aperture
- Up to 60x AI SuperZoom
- 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main sensor
- 1/1.56-inch sensor size
- Optical Image Stabilisation with a closed-loop motor
- 8MP ultra-wide camera
- 112° field of view
- f/2.2 aperture
- 32MP front camera
- Universal Tone software
- Pill-shaped cutout with Upgraded Dynamic Port
You get strong zoom for portraits called Golden Portraits, steady night shots, wide landscape photos, and selfies with accurate skin tones.
Durability and battery
- IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings
- IP69K supports 100-bar high-pressure water jets and 80°C boiling water
- IP68 allows 30 minutes under 2 meters of water
- MIL-STD-810 certified
- Passed 22,000 micro-drop tests
- Passed 25kg soft extrusion tests
- 6500mAh 5-Year Durability Battery
- Retains over 80% capacity after 1,800 charge cycles
- 45W wired Super Charge
- Safe charging up to 45°C
- Frozen Cooling Pro system
- 12-layer stacked cooling structure
- 1453 of ultra-crystal graphite
- 12314 total cooling area
This means your phone is protected from dust, water, pressure, and everyday drops while still delivering long battery life.
Market price and availability
As of February 2026:
- Kenya: KES 38,999 to KES 44,000
- Around $340 to $341
- Nigeria: ₦420,000 to ₦495,000
Available colours: Moonshadow Black, Nebula Titanium, Malachite Green, Fir Green, Lavender Mist, and Ethereal Blue.
Tecno Camon 50
The Tecno Camon 50 is the value-focused model in this series. It keeps most of the same core hardware as the Pro version, but offers a flat-screen design and a lower price.
Design and display
- Lightweight straight screen with a flat frame
- 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR Eye-care panel
- 1.5K resolution upscaled by the T1 chip
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 2800Hz touch sampling rate
- Centred hole-punch cutout for the 32MP selfie camera
The flat frame helps you avoid accidental edge touches, especially during gaming. It also makes it easier for you to use standard tempered glass protectors.
Performance and storage
- MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor
- Antutu score of 504,612
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB or 256GB internal storage
- No microSD expansion slot
You get the same processor as the Pro model, so daily performance stays consistent.
Camera system
- Dual rear camera setup
- 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main sensor
- Optical Image Stabilisation
- 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera
- Super-Zoom FlashSnap software
You still get strong night photos and stable shots. The 3x periscope telephoto lens is not included, but digital zoom works well at lower levels.
AI and smart features
- One-Tap AI Key on the left side
- AI LightMaster 2.0
- AI MindHub
- Ella AI assistant
- YouTube Video AI Notes
- All-Scenario Noise Reduction 2.0
These tools help you edit photos, manage tasks, summarise videos, and improve call clarity.
Battery and durability
- 6500mAh 5-year durability battery
- 45W Super Charge
- IP68/IP69/IP69K ratings
- MIL-STD-810 certification
- 1789.76 graphite cooling area
- 13828.11 total cooling area
- TÜV SÜD A+ Fluency rating for 60 months
You get the same water- and dust-resistance as the Pro model, along with strong cooling for long gaming sessions.
Connectivity and extras
- Kilometre-Level Freelink antenna
- iPhone One-tap Drop
- Offline Find My Phone
- 50GB free Tecno Cloud storage for three years
These features help you stay connected, transfer files, and store your data.
Market price and availability
- Kenya: KES 34,999 to KES 37,500
- Around $271 to $290
- Nigeria: ₦285,000 to ₦360,000
Available colours: Moonlight Black, Nebula Titanium, Malachite Green, Fir Green, Lavender Mist, and Cream Mint.
Tecno Camon 50 Pro vs Camon 50
Both phones run on the Helio G200 Ultimate processor and use the same 6500mAh battery. Your experience depends on the design and camera flexibility.
Final thoughts
The Tecno Camon 50 series brings strong durability, smart AI features, and solid performance into the mid-range segment.
Buy the Tecno Camon 50 Pro if:
- You need optical zoom for portraits, sports, or nature shots. The 3x periscope lens is its key feature.
- You prefer a premium look. The curved display and Dynamic Port give you a feel similar to $1,000+ flagships.
- You want maximum RAM for heavy multitasking or professional work.
Buy the Tecno Camon 50 if:
- You play games often and prefer a flat display with a slightly larger cooling area for stable performance.
- You want better value for money. For about $50 less, you still get the same primary camera, processor, 6500mAh battery, and durability ratings as the Pro model.
- You prefer a flat frame and screen that handle impact better and are easier to protect with cases and screen protectors.