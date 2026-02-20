As registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Nigeria’s entrance exam into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, continues across Nigeria, the process has not been exactly smooth, especially for visually-impaired candidates, for whom the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says registration is free.

Interviews with affected candidates suggest that implementation at some centres tells a different story. Apart from paying for the ‘free’ form, these candidates complain that there were several technical difficulties during their registration.

Mapping the UTME Reality for Blind Candidates JAMB policy dictates free registration, but geography dictates the reality. Click a red marker on the schematic map below to view ground reports across Nigeria. Lagos (Abule Egba) Lagos (Oshodi) Edo State Enugu (Emene) 📍 Select a location on the map to view the candidate’s registration experience.

Jamb texts should have a soft or braille version – Bidemi

Location of Registration: Abule Egba, Lagos

Can you describe your overall registration experience? Did you attend alone?

I did my registration in Abule Egba, and honestly, they were very helpful .They assisted me in filling out the form and every other step. In fact, they even escorted me to where I boarded a bus home.

Were there any technical difficulties during biometric capture or form submission?

No, there were no major issues. The only minor challenge was that I had to stay very still for the device to capture my image. They kept reminding me to remain still. But it did not take long.

JAMB says registration is free for visually impaired candidates. Were you charged?

They did not give me anything for free, and I paid. I learned later that it was supposed to be free, but I paid alongside the JAMB fee, which was ₦7,200.

They should have informed me because I asked. The woman at the registration centre told me that if there was anything, she would get back to me. They should not have made that mistake. If there was any text they were distributing, I should have received it since I paid.

Was the prescribed JAMB text provided in an accessible format?

The officials did not give me anything.

In your view, what should be improved for visually impaired candidates?

They should provide the text in braille or soft copy so that we do not miss out. If JAMB says registration is free, that information should be made clear everywhere. We should not be made to pay. They need to create proper awareness so that all centres are informed.

I can’t read recommended UTME text because it’s not in soft copy – Onah Agness

Location of Registration: Emene, Enugu State

Did you attend the registration centre alone, and how long did the process take?

I went to the centre with a friend who helped me fill out the form and complete the necessary steps. I finished everything within 20 minutes. It was generally smooth. The only issue I experienced was a temporary network problem.

Were there any problems with biometric capturing?

I had no issue with the capturing. The system was able to capture my eyes, and it did not take long.

Were you provided with the prescribed JAMB text in a format you could access?

They gave me the book at the centre, but I cannot read it. It is not in soft copy.

What improvements would you recommend?

It would be good if JAMB could provide the material in soft copy or braille.

I felt so helpless – Wisdom

Location of Registration: Edo State

How was your registration experience? Did you go alone?

My JAMB registration experience was a bit stressful. As a visually impaired person, I was somewhat lost. I did not know where to go to buy the PIN, fill out the form and complete other processes. I went there alone because I am partially sighted.

Did you experience any issues with capturing or filling the form?

Filling the form was really stressful because I could not find anyone who could help me fill it. They did not even care. Maybe it was because I am partially sighted. They were just ordering me around as if I were a sighted person. It was a man I met outside who helped me fill the form. He and his wife helped me and my friend, whom I went with. She is totally blind, so I was the one running around for both of us.

Did you complain?

I did not complain because I am the one looking for opportunity and help. So I had to obey as they instructed me to.

Were you given the prescribed UTME text in an accessible format?

JAMB only provided The Lekki Headmaster in hard copy. I had to go online to look for the PDF.

What should JAMB improve for visually impaired candidates?

I think JAMB should train their staff to treat people with care. They were shouting as if I were an armed robber. The only person who treated me nicely was the woman selling the JAMB PIN. It felt like she understood how to work with people with disabilities. JAMB should make some staff available to assist us. There are persons who are not even visually impaired but still require assistance in filling the form. So those kinds of people need staff to help them.

When I asked for a soft copy of UTME text, JAMB officials told me to ask the author – Mayowa Mohammed

Location of Registration: Oshodi, Lagos

How was your registration experience?

When I went to register, the officials attended to us on time. We were given preferential treatment. Though it went well, there was some degree of stigmatisation. The officials said some things that were not really nice.

Did you experience any issues with capturing or filling the form?

There were no issues with capturing.

Were you given the prescribed JAMB text in an accessible format?

There ought to be a soft copy of the text, but there are only hard copies. When we asked for the soft copy, they sarcastically told us to go and ask the author.

What should JAMB improve for visually impaired candidates?

They should have provided the text in braille or soft copy.

Process was smooth – Afolabi Emmanuel

Location of Registration: Oshodi, Lagos

When did you register for UTME?

I registered for UTME two weeks ago. I went there on a Friday, and the registration did not take long.

Did you experience any technical issues with capturing?

The capturing went okay. It did not take long, and the machine did not reject my face as I learnt it used to.

Were you given the prescribed JAMB text in an accessible format?

I was given the hard copy, but I have the PDF. I got it from someone.

What should JAMB do differently for visually impaired candidates?

If there is a braille or soft copy of recommended texts, it will be good. I am saying this because we are using PDFs to read, and because of the time it takes to read one novel, we might not finish all the books. Apart from that, it is not every time that we have electricity here. Which means any time there is no light, we would not be able to read.

Officials wondered why a blind girl wanted to write UTME – Moridiat Daramola

Location of Registration: Oshodi, Lagos

How would you rate your experience at the UTME registration centre?

When we went to register, it was quite stressful. The officials registering candidates made remarks that were not appropriate. One of them said something like, “These blind people are here; their wahala (problem) is too much.”

Where did the discrimination occur?

The discrimination occurred during the registration itself. It happened in the room where we were meant to thumbprint. They did not realise that I can see partially, so I started questioning them about what they meant. I asked whether they thought we were troublesome. I told them that the things they can do, we can also do; it is just that our process may take more time or be different. Because I can see partially, I was able to alert the other blind persons there about the staff’s body language. They were acting as though they did not want us to come close.

What did you do as this happened?

We decided to speak up and ask them why they were behaving that way and whether it was because we are blind. One of them then asked whether we could go back to school and what we intended to do there. We responded that we can read and write in braille and operate the system they were using. After that, the man kept quiet. We made it clear that there is ability in disability.

Apart from this, was everything else satisfactory?

Yes, the registration process itself was fine. There are different rooms at the centre. In the room where they were conducting the main registration, the man asked me to read out what I had written. I told him that I could not see, so he collected it from me and entered the information into the system himself. He asked me the questions on the form, which helped because I was able to correct some details that were not written properly.

Were you provided with the prescribed JAMB text in an accessible format?

When we asked about the JAMB text and whether they could give it to us as a PDF, they told us to go to Abuja and meet the appropriate authorities. We responded that since they were collecting money from blind candidates, they should be able to provide a means for them to read the text. They should have provided a PDF so that it could be accessed as a soft copy.

What should JAMB improve for visually impaired candidates next year?

JAMB should provide the text in an accessible format so that blind people can read it.