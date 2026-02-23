👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Koko is up for sale

Image Source: Koko Networks

On February 4, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the global consulting firm, took over Koko Networks after the Kenyan clean-cooking startup formally entered administration. This meant that PwC came into control to assess whether the business could be restructured or wound down in a manner that recovers value for creditors.

It seems, after much deliberation, the consulting firm has made a decision. PwC has formally put up the “For Sale” sign on Koko.

What exactly is being sold? PwC has put Koko’s entire fuel distribution infrastructure, intellectual property, and motor vehicle fleets on sale. Prospective buyers could acquire the entire business or just parts of it. Interested parties have been asked to submit proposals before the deadline on February 26.

Wait, wasn’t the model broken? Yes, Koko’s business depended heavily on carbon credit sales. When regulatory approval to sell those credits stalled, the revenue development engine stopped. Without that revenue, the numbers no longer worked. If someone buys Koko today, they don’t magically get access to carbon credits. Any buyer would need to fix that gap or redesign the model entirely.

Why sell at all? Creditors want their money back. Selling Koko’s assets is better than letting the whole business crumble. The proceeds from this sale will go toward repaying them.

What happens next? If a buyer steps in, Koko could restart with a new model, perhaps leaner. If no one does, Koko’s assets could be sold off piece by piece.