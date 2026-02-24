Quidax, a Nigerian cryptocurrency startup, has partnered with the Swiss blockchain platform, Lisk, to enable its users to buy USDT, USDC, Ether (ETH), and Lisk coin (LSK) on its platform.

Quidax, which secured a provisional crypto licence from Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in August 2024, will now provide an infrastructure for users to move between crypto and local fiat currency.

This means retailers can now buy, sell, and swap cryptocurrencies on Lisk’s layer-2 network with low fees, to drive the blockchain’s expansion in Africa.

The partnership allows builders on the Lisk network to plug into Quidax’s liquidity and crypto gateways, allowing startups building neobanks, remittance tools, or other blockchain products to integrate Quidax’s access to stablecoins on Lisk, rather than sourcing them independently.

“The partnership with Lisk enables us to extend our platform to serve more people and cater to the increasing demand from products and services that want to integrate our stablecoin and digital assets product to build products across Africa,” said Morris Ebieroma, Chief Infrastructure Officer at Quidax.

The move comes weeks after Quidax paused its peer-to-peer (P2P) trading feature, five months after introducing the service. The walkback highlighted Quidax’s move from informal crypto marketplaces toward regulated chains.

As Nigerian authorities tighten oversight of digital assets, exchanges are being pushed to operate within clearer compliance frameworks. By moving some activity onto Lisk’s transparent layer-2 ecosystem, this partnership allows Quidax to operate within those compliance boundaries.

Quidax’s collaboration with Lisk embeds it as infrastructure in blockchain ecosystems, rather than targeting just retail traders. This means that if more developers who need regulatory-compliant access to stablecoins and fiat conversion build on Lisk, Quidax could become their default ramp.

Lisk, which recently transitioned into an Ethereum layer-2 network to focus on high-growth markets, wants to accelerate the adoption of Web3 solutions across Africa. In October 2025, it launched a $15 million fund to back Web3 founders in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. Now, its partnership with Quidax adds regulated access to stablecoins to that strategy.

“Our partnership with Quidax expands access to stablecoins and on-chain financial opportunities for everyday users and businesses,” Chidubem Emelumadu, Ecosystem Lead (Africa) at Lisk, noted. “At the same time, it gives founders building on Lisk the critical infrastructure they need to create solutions that can scale meaningfully across the continent.”