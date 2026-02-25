👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – $50 million to go the extra mile

Rear wheel of a Spiro e-bike. Image Source: TechCabal

Spiro, the electric mobility company with an operational hub in Kenya, has raised $50 million in debt financing, taking a leaf from the playbook of asset-heavy businesses with logistics operations. Flush with capital, including its $100 million raise in October 2025, the company plans to expand across the continent.

Since 2020, Spiro has announced several fundraises totalling $330 million in debt and equity financing. For the kind of business the e-mobility startup runs, Spiro deploys debt for operational expenses tied to predictable, revenue-linked assets, such as warehousing and dealership lots, allowing it to pay back loans when there’s a break-even.

Equity capital allows the company to absorb marginal losses on its production capacity (patient capital), fund research and development (R&D), and hire more talent—costs that do not guarantee immediate revenue but bring long-term scale. A debt-only funding shows Spiro’s business maturity and capacity for immediate revenue generation.

Since its founding in 2019, Spiro has expanded to multiple African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria, Benin, and Togo, and now controls 40 dealerships on the continent. The company deploys over 80,000 e-bikes across Africa, after scaling its manufacturing capacity to support this. Its Kenyan facility alone is capable of producing 50,000 units annually.

This is a major comeuppance from Spiro’s early days. In January 2024, Spiro had deployed only 10,000 e-bikes in far fewer African markets. Today, the company, one of the most visible e-bike producers on the continent, now has the production scale and infrastructure to match; Spiro operates at least 2,500 battery-swapping stations in Africa, giving riders proximity to access.

While debt financing will power further growth for Spiro’s expansion plans, some of the capital could trickle to manufacturing. Much of its kit is still being manufactured in China and shipped to Africa as completely-knocked-down (CKD) units, and partially, semi-knocked-down (SKD) assembly.

With deeper capital, is Spiro finally ready to build Africa’s e-mobility future from the ground up, where it can control its production line, supply, and cost margins? The answer is likely not, but more money coming into the ecosystem is always a great signal for posturing.