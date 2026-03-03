👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Tyme’s up for Pick n Pay

Good morning. ☀️️

From unsolicited loans landing in people’s accounts to high-interest digital credit that’s hard to escape, Nigeria’s booming fintech lending scene isn’t always what it seems.

In a deep dive collaborative piece with the Centre for Collaborative Investigative Journalism (CCIJ), TechCabal explores how app design—through “dark patterns” and opaque consent flows—can push desperate users into debt they never wanted, with lenders accessing intrusive personal data and even contacting borrowers’ networks when payments go awry.

Against the backdrop of soaring inflation and rising household borrowing, the piece also examines new consumer protection rules aimed at curbing these exploitative practices and what real consent should look like in digital credit products.

