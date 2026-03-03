Weego, a Moroccan-Senegalese mobility startup building a multimodal transport platform, has raised $1.1 million in funding from Azur Innovation Fund, an early-stage venture capital fund.

The company will use the capital to expand across Moroccan cities, strengthen its business-focused transport solutions, and prepare for regional growth into Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Urban congestion remains one of the most pressing economic constraints in major African cities. Casablanca, Morocco’s economic hub, ranks eighth among the most congested cities in Africa, according to data from Numbeo, which evaluates congestion levels and commuting conditions in major cities worldwide.

As Morocco advances toward its 2030 development goals of expanding economic output and positioning the country as a leading regional business and investment hub, transport efficiency is increasingly tied to economic competitiveness. Weego says it is building the digital infrastructure layer that connects existing transport networks, making them more predictable and easier to navigate.

It is part of a growing list of Moroccan mobility startups, including Enakl, building tech-driven solutions to modernise urban commuting.

“Transportation is the primary obstacle to economic activity in our cities,” said Saad Jittou, Weego’s co-founder and CEO. “By 2030, our metropolitan areas will have to manage unprecedented passenger flows. At Weego, we are building the technological layer that connects existing infrastructure to make it more efficient. This funding enables us to accelerate this vision in Morocco and begin our regional expansion.”

Founded in 2020 by Saad Jittou and Mor Niane, the startup operates at the intersection of public infrastructure and private mobility services. Its model aims to simplify daily commuting for individuals while also offering operational efficiencies for businesses.

The funding positions Weego to accelerate its vision of becoming a single digital gateway for public and private transport systems. Rather than operating as another standalone mobility app, the startup integrates buses, trams, taxis, and private transport services into one interface, allowing users to plan and track trips in real time.

Beyond serving individual commuters, Weego provides transport management solutions for employers.

“Weego’s approach addresses a critical need: the unification of transport modes. By investing in this solution, we are supporting a Moroccan innovation capable of becoming a regional standard and meeting the modernisation requirements of our African cities,” said Adnane Filali, Managing Partner at Azur Innovation Fund.