On March 17, 2026, Oppo held a global launch event at its Binhai Bay Campus in Shenzhen, China. Two products took centre stage: the Oppo Find N6, a book-style foldable smartphone, and the Watch X3, a high-end smartwatch built from aerospace-grade titanium.

The Find N6 goes after two problems that have followed foldable phones since day one: the crease you can see and feel on the screen, and cameras that could not keep up with regular flagship phones. The Watch X3 builds on that with advanced health tracking and materials that match the phone’s quality.

Here is everything you need to know about both devices.

Oppo Find N6

Image source: Mark Ellis Reviews on YouTube

The biggest engineering achievement on the Find N6 is what Oppo calls the Zero-Feel Crease. Since the Find N series launched in 2021, Oppo has been refining its hinge design with each generation. The Find N6 is the result of that five-year process.

Two technologies make this possible: the 2nd-Generation Titanium Flexion Hinge and Dome Memory Glass.

The hinge uses an industry-first 3D liquid printing process that applies droplets as small as 5 picoliters. This reduces height variance by 75%, from 0.2mm in previous generations down to just 0.05mm.

A Clover Balance Pivot increases vertical support force by 20%, keeping the display flat and stable. • The hinge is TUV Rheinland certified for one million fold cycles.

Dome Memory Glass is 50% thicker than the standard Ultra-Thin Glass used in competing foldables, yet more flexible thanks to a proprietary layering process.

This glass achieves a 338% increase in deformation resistance, restoring up to 99.9% of its flatness each time you open the phone.

Compared to the Find N5, crease depth has been reduced by 82%, as certified by TUV Rheinland.

Oppo is clear that the crease has not been physically removed. The Zero-Feel name refers to its near-invisibility from most angles and under normal lighting.

Hinge and Structure at a Glance

Component Material / Process What It Does Hinge Casing Grade-5 Titanium Alloy 26% thickness reduction vs previous gen Load-Bearing Structures 2,200 MPa Ultra-High-Strength Steel Resists deformation under pressure Manufacturing 3D Liquid Printing (5 picoliter droplets) Reduces height variance to 0.05mm Hinge Architecture 2nd-Gen Titanium Flexion Hinge 11% wider waterdrop radius Support Mechanism Clover Balance Pivot +20% support force for display flatness Durability Cert TUV Rheinland Reliable Folding Certified for 1,000,000-fold cycles

Displays

Image source: Mark Ellis Reviews on YouTube

The Find N6 has two screens, each supplied by a different manufacturer and tuned for its specific role.

The internal main display is an 8.12-inch Samsung E7 AMOLED panel with a 2K+ resolution of 2480 x 2480 pixels. It uses LTPO 3.0 to dynamically adjust its refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, depending on what is on screen. Peak brightness hits 2,500 nits, and it supports 10-bit colour depth (1.07 billion colours).

The external cover display is a 6.62-inch BOE Q10 panel with a 1.5K+ resolution of 2616 x 1140 pixels. Its peak brightness of 3,600 nits means you can read it clearly in direct sunlight.

Both screens support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR Vivid, plus 2160Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain.

Spec Internal Main Display External Cover Display Panel Samsung E7 AMOLED BOE Q10 Size 8.12 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 2480 x 2480 (2K+) 2616 x 1140 (1.5K+) Aspect Ratio 9.9:9 20.7:9 Peak Brightness 2,500 nits 3,600 nits Typical Brightness (HBM) 1,400 nits 1,600 nits Refresh Rate 1Hz – 120Hz (LTPO 3.0) 1Hz – 120Hz (LTPO 3.0) Pixel Density 441 PPI 431 PPI PWM Dimming 2160Hz 2160Hz Protection Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass Nanocrystal Glass

Build and Protection

Oppo built the Find N6 to push back on the idea that foldable phones are fragile.

The frame uses 7000-series aerospace-grade aluminium, which is 30% stronger than what was used in the previous generation.

The hinge mechanism uses Grade-5 titanium alloy for its casing and wing plates.

The back cover is made from aircraft-grade fibre, which is 43% thinner than glass and more resilient in drop tests.

The Find N6 carries a triple ingress protection rating: IP56, IP58, and IP59. The IP59 rating is notable because it means the phone can withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water jets, a level of protection you usually only find in industrial equipment.

When unfolded, the device measures just 4.21mm thick, making it thinner than the M4 iPad Pro. When closed, it sits at 8.93mm, which is comparable to phones like the iPhone 17 or Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Total weight is approximately 225-229 grams.

Read more on OPPO phones expected to launch in 2026 and the full release timeline

Protection Find N6 Spec What It Means Dust resistance IP5X Keeps dust out of the hinge Water resistance IP56, IP58, IP59 Handles high-pressure and hot water jets Impact resistance Nanocrystal Glass (+20% better) Lower chance of screen breakage from drops Back cover Aircraft-grade Fiber 43% thinner than glass, better drop resilience Frame 7000-Series Aerospace Aluminium 30% stronger structural frame Fold certification TUV Rheinland Minimised Crease Certified after 600,000-fold cycles

Camera: The Cosmos Ring and Hasselblad 200MP System

Foldable phones have always struggled with camera performance because their thin chassis limits sensor size. Oppo tackled this through the Cosmos Ring, a symmetrical camera module built in partnership with Hasselblad. The headline feature is a 200MP Hasselblad Ultra-Clear Camera.

200MP main sensor at f/1.89, with Hasselblad tuning, OIS, and a 7-element lens.

50MP periscope telephoto at f/2.7, with 3x optical zoom, OIS, and a 4-element lens.

50MP ultra-wide at f/2.2, covering a 116-degree field of view with autofocus, doubling as a macro lens.

Two 20MP front cameras (one on the cover, one on the main display), both at f/2.4, capable of 4K video at 30 fps.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite ISP powers features such as AI Clarity Enhancer and 4K@60 fps Dolby Vision recording.

Hasselblad-exclusive shooting modes include XPAN (which simulates the 65:24 panoramic aspect ratio of the classic Hasselblad film camera) and a portrait mode that reproduces Hasselblad lens bokeh. Lightning Snap uses posture detection to cut shutter lag on candid shots.

Camera Sensor and Aperture Key Features Main (Wide) 200MP; f/1.89 Hasselblad Tuning; OIS; 7P Lens Telephoto 50MP; f/2.7 3x Optical; Periscope; OIS; 4P Lens Ultra-Wide 50MP; f/2.2 116 deg FOV; Autofocus; 5P Lens Front (Cover) 20MP; f/2.4 4P Lens; 4K@30fps Video Front (Main) 20MP; f/2.4 4P Lens; 4K@30fps Video Imaging Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite ISP AI Clarity Enhancer; 4K@60fps Dolby Vision

Processor and Performance

The Find N6 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, built on a 3nm process. It is a seven-core system with two Oryon Gen 2 Prime cores at 4.3 GHz and five Oryon Gen 2 Performance cores at 3.5 GHz.

The Adreno 830 GPU runs at 1100 MHz, delivering a 40% improvement in rendering speed.

The Gen 5 NPU brings a 45% improvement in AI efficiency.

Oppo’s Trinity Engine manages memory allocation and thermal load to deliver 48 months of consistent system speed.

RAM options: 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X. Storage options: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB UFS 4.0.

The 1TB model is sold as the Satellite Communication Edition, with integrated BeiDou satellite connectivity for emergency messaging in areas without cellular coverage.

Component Spec What It Delivers SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) +45% faster CPU vs predecessor CPU 7 Cores (2 Prime @ 4.3GHz, 5 Perf @ 3.5GHz) Handles multi-app Boundless View smoothly GPU Adreno 830 @ 1100MHz +40% GPU efficiency for high-res gaming NPU Integrated Gen 5 NPU +45% AI efficiency for generative AI tools RAM 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X High-speed multitasking throughput Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 PC-level storage capacities System Optimisation Trinity Engine Luminous Rendering; 48-month fluency

Battery and charging

Fitting a large battery inside an ultra-thin foldable is an engineering challenge. Oppo solved it with a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. Silicon-carbon chemistry offers an energy density of 801 Wh/L, significantly higher than that of traditional graphite lithium-ion cells.

By adding 10% silicon to the battery, Oppo increased capacity by 16.7% while keeping the battery physically smaller than the 5,600mAh cell in the Find N5.

80W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging.

50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

Also compatible with 33W PPS and 13.5W Power Delivery (PD).

A 360-degree surround cooling system works with the Trinity Engine to manage heat during fast charging.

Reverse wireless charging is supported and used specifically to charge the Oppo AI Pen’s storage case. The phone only starts charging the pen when the pen’s battery drops below 80%, so it does not drain your phone unnecessarily.

Metric Spec Context Battery Capacity 6,000mAh (Typical) High-density silicon-carbon cell Energy Density 801Wh/L Industry-leading for slim devices Wired Charging 80W SUPERVOOC Full charge in approximately 50 to 60 minutes Wireless Charging 50W AIRVOOC High-speed Qi-compatible induction Reverse Charging Supported Powers the AI Pen storage case Safety Triple-Certified Protection IP59 rating protects the battery from heat and water

AI features and productivity

Oppo positions the Find N6 as a mobile workstation, and the Oppo AI Pen is central to that pitch. It is the brand’s first stylus built specifically for foldable displays. It connects via Bluetooth and uses on-device AI for real-time document translation, handwriting-to-text conversion, and document summarisation. A physical button activates Circle to Capture, which lets you select any part of the screen to instantly extract text or images.

The software is ColorOS 16, based on Android 16. Its standout feature for the 8.12-inch display is Boundless View, which lets you run up to three apps at once with windows that can sit partially off-screen and slide back in with a single swipe.

AI Call Summary automatically generates written notes from phone calls.

AI Reflection Remover fixes photos taken through glass, like aeroplane windows.

AI Eraser removes people from the background of photos with one tap.

AI Unblur recovers motion-blurred shots of kids or pets.

O+ Connect turns the Find N6 into a wireless trackpad, keyboard, or external screen for your PC or tablet.

Image source: Mark Ellis Reviews on YouTube

Colours

For the Chinese market, the Find N6 comes in Golden Orange, Original Titanium, and Deep Black. For the global market, Oppo is highlighting two options:

Blossom Orange: features a genuine gold gilding on the titanium alloy hinge casing, paired with an aircraft-grade fibre back in a matte texture.

Stellar Titanium: focuses on the raw, industrial look of Grade-5 titanium, emphasising the Armour Shield structural framework.

Deep Black: aircraft-grade fibre back for a lightweight, stealthy finish.

Misty White: a layered fibre back that shifts patterns depending on the lighting angle.

Pricing and availability

In China, pre-orders opened on March 17, 2026, with the base 12GB/256GB model expected to start at approximately CNY 11,999 (around $1,699).

Regional availability breakdown:

Region Release Window Notes Mainland China March 17, 2026 Starts at ~CNY 11,999 (~$1,699); 1TB Satellite model available UAE / GCC Late March 2026 Ultra-premium focus; Blossom Orange with gold hinge trim Malaysia March 17 Pre-order Free gifts worth up to RM2,297, including AI Pen Kit Singapore March 17 Preview Retail confirmation expected after preview Nigeria Q1/Q2 2026 Expected price ₦1,400,000+; focus on AI Pen EU / Germany March/April 2026 Expected return to market alongside Find X9

For buyers in Nigeria, the Find N6 is expected to arrive at authorised resellers in Q1 or Q2 2026, with a starting price of ₦1,400,000 and above. Pricing will depend on the final exchange rate and import duties at the time of local availability.

Read more: Recommended OPPO phones to buy in 2026

Oppo Watch X3

Image source: Pro Tech City on YouTube

Launched alongside the Find N6, the Watch X3 is the most significant upgrade in Oppo’s wearable line to date. The biggest change from its predecessor, the Watch X2, is the shift from stainless steel to a full titanium body.

The titanium build makes the Watch X3 16% lighter at approximately 41.7 grams. • It is also 6.4% thinner at approximately 11mm, making it more comfortable for all-day wear.

Design

The Watch X3 has a hexagonal dial shape with a rotating digital crown on the top right and a physical action button at the bottom. It comes in three colourways: Infinite Titanium, Universal Star Orange, and Gravity Black. A new bamboo strap is available that adjusts like a metal link band but feels like high-end silicone.

Display

The Watch X3 uses a circular AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, one of the highest figures in the smartwatch category. This makes the screen easy to read outdoors in direct sunlight.

Health and fitness tracking

ECG monitoring.

Heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), and skin temperature sensors.

Non-inductive Hypertension Risk Assessment: tracks blood pressure trends without a traditional cuff.

60-Second Health Check: simultaneously pulls data from all sensors to give you a snapshot of 14 key health indicators across heart, sleep, and physical and mental wellness.

Performance

The Watch X3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 platform, with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Battery life

Mode Battery life Functions maintained Full Smart Mode Up to 5 days All apps, LTE, full health monitoring Heavy Usage Up to 3 days Always-on display, frequent GPS, LTE Long Battery Mode Up to 16 days Sleep tracking, basic notifications, heart rate Quick Charge (10 min) 24 hours of use From a 10-minute top-up Full Charge 75 minutes From 0% to 100%

Charging and connectivity

The Watch X3 moves to a universal Type-C charging port on its magnetic contact cradle, so you can use the same cable as your phone.

It supports LTE with an eSIM, so you can make calls and stay connected even when your phone isn’t nearby.

It can connect to an Apple iPhone and an Android smartphone at the same time, useful if you carry two phones.

For international markets, the Watch X3 runs on Google Wear OS. The Mainland China version uses Oppo’s ColorOS for wearables.

Durability

IP68 and IP69 water resistance ratings.

MIL-STD-810H certified, meaning it has passed 16 military-grade durability tests.

Watch X3 Full specs at a glance

Spec Watch X3 Case Material All-Titanium Weight Approximately 41.7 grams Thickness Approximately 11mm Display Circular AMOLED, 3,000 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 RAM / Storage 2GB / 32GB Battery 646mAh Battery Life Up to 5 days (Full Smart) / Up to 16 days (Long Battery Mode) Charging Universal Type-C magnetic cradle; 10 min = 24 hrs use Connectivity LTE / eSIM, Bluetooth Water Resistance IP68 and IP69 Durability MIL-STD-810H (16 tests) Health Sensors ECG, Heart Rate, SpO2, Skin Temperature Health Features Non-inductive Hypertension Assessment, 60-Second Health Check OS (Global) Wear OS (Google) Colours Infinite Titanium, Universal Star Orange, Gravity Black

Pricing

The Watch X3’s global pricing has not been officially confirmed. Industry estimates put it at approximately $400-$500. Oppo has not announced a specific release date or price for Nigeria.

Oppo Find N6 vs Find N5 comparison

Here is how the Find N6 stacks up against its predecessor, the Find N5.

Feature Oppo Find N5 Oppo Find N6 Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite (prev gen) Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) Internal Display 8.12-inch (prev gen panel) 8.12-inch Samsung E7 AMOLED, 2K+ (2480×2480) Cover Display Prev gen panel 6.62-inch BOE Q10, 1.5K+ (2616×1140), 3,600 nits Crease Technology Standard hinge 2nd-Gen Titanium Flexion Hinge + Dome Memory Glass; 82% crease reduction Unfolded Thickness Thicker 4.21mm (thinner than M4 iPad Pro) Closed Thickness Thicker 8.93mm Weight Heavier Approximately 225 to 229 grams Main Camera Standard setup (prev gen) 200MP Hasselblad Ultra-Clear; f/1.89; OIS Telephoto Previous sensor 50MP; f/2.7; 3x Optical Periscope; OIS Ultra-Wide Previous sensor 50MP; f/2.2; 116-deg FOV; Autofocus Battery 5,600mAh 6,000mAh Silicon-Carbon (801Wh/L) Wired Charging Previous gen speed 80W SUPERVOOC Wireless Charging Previous gen speed 50W AIRVOOC IP Rating Previous rating IP56, IP58, IP59 (triple certified) Frame Previous generation aluminium 7000-Series Aerospace Aluminium (30% stronger) Back Cover Glass Aircraft-grade Fibre (43% thinner than glass) Stylus None Oppo AI Pen (Bluetooth, AI-powered, sold separately) Satellite Connectivity None BeiDou (1TB Satellite Edition only) Software ColorOS 15 ColorOS 16 (Android 16); Boundless View (3-app multitasking)

Note: Nigeria pricing for the Find N6 is an estimate based on expected import costs and the current USD/NGN exchange rate. Watch X3 global pricing is based on industry analyst estimates and has not been officially confirmed by Oppo. Confirm final prices with authorised Oppo resellers at the time of local availability.