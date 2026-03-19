👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A sterling move for Zenith

Image Source: Tenor

Zenith Bank, Nigeria’s second-largest commercial lender by assets, wants to join the small club of London-listed African banks, with plans to debut on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) by 2027.

State of play: The goal is to tap deeper pools of foreign currency capital so it can finance bigger cross-border deals and support clients trading between Africa and the rest of the world.

That ambition is already visible on the ground. Zenith has secured approval from the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) to acquire 100% of mid-tier Paramount Bank, giving it a foothold in East Africa’s biggest banking market.

The lender is also reportedly preparing a push into Francophone Africa, starting with Côte d’Ivoire and then markets like Cameroon and Senegal. For a bank long seen as more conservative than Access Bank’s acquisition-hungry playbook, this is an unusually aggressive expansion phase.

This comes after Zenith cleared the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new minimum capital bar for international banks, freeing it to think less about regulatory survival and more about growth.

If the London listing goes ahead, Zenith would sit alongside GTCO, another tier-1 bank, as one of the few Nigerian lenders with London-traded shares, raising its visibility with global investors and diversifying its funding options beyond naira markets.

It is part of a broader pattern too: more Nigerian banks are looking outward as the local environment stays volatile, and international listings are emerging as one of the ways they are trying to secure steadier capital.