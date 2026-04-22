👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Kenya freezes Binance wallets

Aminu Maida, the EVC of Nigerian Communications Commission (Middle) and Cardoso Olayemi, the Governor the Central Bank (Right) of Nigeria during the signing of the MoU. Image source: NCC

Financial fraud in Nigeria has gone beyond stealing passwords or tricking people into sending over sensitive financial information. SIM cards are now identity anchors used in financial services; recycled or swapped phone numbers have become a sort of back door for fraudsters to intercept one-time passwords (OTPs) and move money before anyone notices. The impact is ₦52.26 billion ($37.86 million) in losses in 2024.

Now, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the country’s telecoms regulator, have signed a new agreement that would allow banks to check mobile number activity before a transaction goes through.

How would it work? At the centre of this partnership is something called the Telecom Identity Risk Management System (TIRMS), a centralised platform designed to track and verify the risk status of mobile numbers. With this new setup, banks can see what’s going on behind a phone number in real-time: whether it has been recently altered, reassigned, flagged for suspicious activity, or is inactive. It’s like sharing intelligence.

What does peeking into this data do? With real-time verification, banks can flag risky transactions before they happen. It will increase scrutiny on phone numbers that show signs of compromise in the system. This could mean that banks can pause authentication steps or transactions tied to those phone numbers before money is transferred.

Will this reduce fraud? Though this additional data will close a huge gap for banks, it is not a standalone fix. It will likely make it harder for attackers to exploit one of the most common entry points, and frankly, easy-to-obtain methods of identity farming, which are mobile numbers.

However, the extent of regulatory oversight is still unknown. It is unclear whether banks, for example, will have autonomy to report compromised phone numbers to law enforcement agencies, or how they will handle such cases.

This matters because fraud cases succeed when systems are disconnected. This collaboration could reduce fraud vulnerabilities.