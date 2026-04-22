👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Kenya freezes Binance wallets

Happy midweek. ☀️️
Introducing… WhatsApp Premium (because money must be made).
You read that right. WhatsApp is testing paid subscriptions that unlock features like more pinned chats, custom app icons, themed interfaces, and exclusive ringtones and stickers. Fun, but we’ll see how that plays out.
South Africa’s communication regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), is also side-eyeing the platform and other over-the-top (OTT) services like Netflix. The focus is to open a market inquiry into whether these services are eating into the space that traditional broadcasters once dominated, and what that means for competition and regulation. Findings are expected after the 2026/2027 financial year.
Fingers crossed for whatever ICASA finds.
In other news, Nigeria’s elections have a retention problem. A new Zikoko Citizen report predicts what participation in the 2027 election might look like, drawing on trends from previous cycles, and explores what could bring about a massive turnaround.
— Yemi
Telecoms
Nigeria’s Central Bank and telecoms regulator team up to give banks real-time access to telecom data
Financial fraud in Nigeria has gone beyond stealing passwords or tricking people into sending over sensitive financial information. SIM cards are now identity anchors used in financial services; recycled or swapped phone numbers have become a sort of back door for fraudsters to intercept one-time passwords (OTPs) and move money before anyone notices. The impact is ₦52.26 billion ($37.86 million) in losses in 2024.
Now, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the country’s telecoms regulator, have signed a new agreement that would allow banks to check mobile number activity before a transaction goes through.
How would it work? At the centre of this partnership is something called the Telecom Identity Risk Management System (TIRMS), a centralised platform designed to track and verify the risk status of mobile numbers. With this new setup, banks can see what’s going on behind a phone number in real-time: whether it has been recently altered, reassigned, flagged for suspicious activity, or is inactive. It’s like sharing intelligence.
What does peeking into this data do? With real-time verification, banks can flag risky transactions before they happen. It will increase scrutiny on phone numbers that show signs of compromise in the system. This could mean that banks can pause authentication steps or transactions tied to those phone numbers before money is transferred.
Will this reduce fraud? Though this additional data will close a huge gap for banks, it is not a standalone fix. It will likely make it harder for attackers to exploit one of the most common entry points, and frankly, easy-to-obtain methods of identity farming, which are mobile numbers.
However, the extent of regulatory oversight is still unknown. It is unclear whether banks, for example, will have autonomy to report compromised phone numbers to law enforcement agencies, or how they will handle such cases.
This matters because fraud cases succeed when systems are disconnected. This collaboration could reduce fraud vulnerabilities.
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Cryptocurrency
Kenya freezes accounts of Binance users
POV: you’re a Binance user in Kenya, and you wake up to check if your trades are up or down, or maybe even cash out. But suddenly, you can’t access your account or move anything.
It’s not a glitch: Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), an investigative agency, has moved to freeze an undisclosed number of Binance accounts, in a crackdown on crypto-linked fraud, money laundering, and suspected terrorism financing. Binance has told affected users that the restrictions came at the request of authorities.
Crypto must conform: Kenya is under pressure to tighten its financial controls and exit the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, following Nigeria and South Africa’s exits in October 2025. This list flags countries with gaps in anti-money laundering controls, including crypto.
The Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Act, passed in 2025, will regulate virtual asset businesses in the country by bringing exchanges and intermediaries under formal oversight. Freezes on accounts such as this seem like early enforcement; authorities acting on suspected risks even as the full regulatory framework is still being operationalised.
What happens to the frozen accounts? That really depends on what investigators find. Once an account is flagged on such suspicions, it stays restricted while investigations are ongoing.
Authorities may request transaction histories, identity verification, and links to other flagged accounts to determine whether the funds are tied to illicit activity. Access to their accounts can be restored if they are cleared. Otherwise, their funds could remain frozen for a longer time or be subject to forfeiture under anti-money laundering laws.
20+ Markets. One API.
Breet is offering a $10,000 equity-free grant to growth-stage fintech, crypto and payments startups in Africa. Integrate the API, submit your product, and pitch live at ATE Lagos. Two winners get $5,000 each. Deadline by May 31. Learn more.
Regulation
South Africa takes aim at Netflix and WhatsApp as TV money dries up
South Africans are watching less traditional TV and spending more time on Netflix and WhatsApp, and the regulator is starting to ask whether that balance is fair.
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), the telecoms and ICT regulator, now plans to investigate how over-the-top (OTT) platforms, like streaming and messaging services, are affecting broadcasting revenue, just as the country’s pay-TV market slipped below 7 million subscribers for the first time in five years.
The regulator says services like Netflix, YouTube, and WhatsApp are no longer simple “alternatives” to television, but direct competitors for both audiences and advertising income. Its upcoming market inquiry will look at whether this shift is weakening the financial base of licenced broadcasters. While we smell a fish behind this plan, we still wonder what will come out of this. If OTT streaming platforms like Netflix are, indeed, found guilty, what’s a realistic way to ensure market control or fairness?
Between the lines: This is where the debate turns uncomfortable for traditional media. Pay-TV operators argue that while they carry regulatory obligations, global platforms operate in South Africa without the same rules, yet still pull away viewers and ad spend. Competitive tension is now being packaged under “fair share” discussions.
What is really happening? Telecom operators in South Africa, through the industry body Association of Comms and Technology (ACT), want streaming and messaging platforms to contribute to network costs, arguing that services like Netflix and WhatsApp only work because broadband infrastructure exists in the first place. ICASA will weigh this against broader policy changes already being drafted by the government, including possible content quotas and tax reviews for global streaming platforms.
Zoom out: The timing matters. Traditional broadcasting is shrinking, streaming is growing, and messaging apps have become a default communication layer. ICASA is stepping into a market where old revenue models are already under pressure, and trying to decide who should pay for the infrastructure behind it all, and how much.
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Mobility
South African carmakers sold a record 664 plug-in hybrid electric cars in March
South Africans are slowly realising that petrol stations are not the only place to fill up anymore, and plug-in hybrids are starting to reflect that shift in a way that is finally showing up in the numbers.
March marked a record month for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) sales in the country, with 664 units sold, according to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), the industry group for carmakers.
Why it matters: It is a 130% jump from February and comfortably above the previous record set in September 2025. In Q1 2026, South African carmakers sold over 1,200 PHEVs, already outpacing Q1 2025 levels, and pointing to a market that is picking up speed rather than drifting. The uptake also comes amid petrol price hikes in South Africa, where it increased by 20 cents per litre in March. Another planned petrol hike is already underway in April.
Between the lines: This is not happening in a vacuum. The fuel price pressure and a wave of more affordable Chinese models are doing most of the heavy lifting. Until recently, plug-in hybrids were firmly in the luxury bracket. Now, several options are landing between R500,000 and R1 million, pulling them closer to mainstream buyers.
What is really happening? BYD, the Chinese EV manufacturer, is leading the charge, followed closely by Chery and its sister brands Omoda and Jaecoo. BMW, Volvo, and a handful of legacy automakers are still present, but the centre of gravity is clearly shifting toward Chinese manufacturers offering cheaper, feature-heavy alternatives.
Zoom out: PHEVs sit in a strange middle ground. They are not fully electric, but they offer enough electric driving range to meaningfully cut fuel use for typical daily commutes. In a country where most drivers cover under 50km a day, that hybrid flexibility is starting to feel less like a compromise and more like a practical option.
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$78,043
|
+ 2.90%
|
+ 13.83%
|Ether
|$2,389
|
+ 3.04%
|
+ 15.53%
|OpenGradient
|$0.3773
|
+ 97.10%
|
+ 97.10%
|Solana
|$87.87
|
+ 2.74%
|
+ 1.12%
* Data as of 06.30 AM WAT, April 22, 2026.
Opportunities
- Applications are open for ClimateLaunchpad, the world’s largest green business ideas competition run by Climate-KIC. The programme helps early-stage climate founders turn rough ideas into viable startups through training, mentorship, and pitch competitions. Entrepreneurs from around the world, including Africa, can apply for the 2026 cohort and compete for up to €10,000 in prize money and access to a global cleantech network. Apply here.
- Google for Startups: Africa, a three-month hybrid accelerator for growth-stage startups on the continent, is now accepting applications. The accelerator will provides equity-free support for the duration of the programme, mentorship, training, cloud credits, and access to Google’s AI products designed to bring the best of its programmes, products, people, and technology to communities across Africa. Apply here.
- Google and UpSkill Universe have partnered to relaunch Hustle Academy, now offering free AI and business training to individuals and small businesses across Africa. The programme features 60-minute expert-led webinars and 1-day bootcamps (3–5 hours), covering digital marketing, e-commerce, business strategy, financial management, and AI tools. Open to students, jobseekers, entrepreneurs, and past applicants, it provides practical, hands-on skills that can be immediately applied to grow careers or businesses. Apply here.
- Francophone Weekly: Afrisends says it is building what West Africa’s supply chains still lack
- Kenya wants lenders to prove borrowers can repay before approving loans
- Nigerian Web3 startups raised $43 million in 2025, but growth remains early
- Tim Cook was an innovator — just not the Jobs kind
- John Ternus’ first big problem is AI
Written by: Emmanuel Nwosu and Opeyemi Kareem
Edited by: Emmanuel Nwosu and Ganiu Oloruntade
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