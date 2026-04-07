👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Pay-TV is past its primetime

Image Source: Andertoons

In 2025, pay-TV subscribers in South Africa slipped below 7 million for the first time in five years, according to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA). This shows that South African subscribers are losing interest in on-demand television services, as streaming and piracy eat into operators’ profits.

Pay-TV operators, such as MultiChoice, now owned by Canal+, are suffering this scale-back more heavily. In the same year, MultiChoice lost 589,000 subscribers in South Africa, leading it to discontinue Showmax, its streaming platform. But it also shows that the fight is bigger than the economics of producing content tailored for Africa’s reality; people are simply losing interest, finding other solutions, or alternative means to entertain themselves.

In the four years leading to 2025, South Africa lost 1.6 million pay-TV subscribers, shrinking the addressable market for operators.

At the same time, eMedia’s Openview, a free-to-view satellite operator and MultiChoice’s adjacent competitor, added over 300,000 subscribers in 2025 to climb past 3.6 million total subscribers. By February 2026, the platform had over 3.8 million subscribers, signalling that the broader TV market in South Africa is tilting toward fast and cheap.

Since the acquisition, Canal+ has tried different tactics to rescue the tailspin at MultiChoice, including efforts to consolidate its streaming platforms into pay-TV and even offering a discount to customers who stick around. Yet, we wonder if Canal+’s “pay-TV first” strategy will work for the market it is stepping into.

Pay-TV is no longer competing with rivals; it is up against changing user behaviour. Streaming has reset how people consume entertainment with its mobile-first and nimble approach.

Can Pay-TV make a comeback? A full rebound to past subscriber highs might be unlikely because the rules of consumption have switched to new habits (read: streaming). However, a slower decline in subscriber count can be possible if Canal+ figures out how to make pay-TV more flexible.