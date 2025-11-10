👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Chery EVs hit Kenya

Image Source: Insider Kenya

Chery, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has launched in Kenya, bringing its first lineup of affordable electric and hybrid SUVs to the market through a partnership with Caetano Kenya.

On Friday, the automaker debuted new EVs—the Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro, and Tiggo 8 Pro Max—designed for Kenya’s growing class of tech-savvy, style-conscious drivers. The newly-shipped cars cost at least KES3.9 million ($30,200) and come with seven-year, 200,000km range warranties. Chery is betting that Kenya’s middle class, which prefers used cars to brand-new cars—due to cost—will be eager to test the road with these new “low-cost” electric SUVs.

Yet, the big question is whether these vehicles are truly affordable. Kenya’s car market is still dominated by second-hand imports, which is growing at 3.21% annually and predicted to reach $1.5 billion in 2030. For global automakers, that represents a challenge and an opportunity. Their new playbook is to win over buyers who have long relied on used cars by offering vehicles that are modern, efficient, and cheaper to run.

State of play: Chery’s strategy includes a plan to begin local assembly in 2026, a move that could help lower prices, create jobs, and transfer manufacturing skills. It’s also a smart alignment with Kenya’s “Buy Kenya, Build Kenya” industrial push.

Africa’s growing EV story is gaining momentum beyond Nairobi. South Africa remains the region’s biggest draw for electric car-makers because of its established manufacturing base and access to battery minerals like platinum and manganese. China’s BYD and Leapmotor are already active there. Nigeria is also attracting a different kind of suitor: Russian automaker AvtoVAZ, which plans to produce compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles as part of a broader clean transport push.

Zoom out: With a global mobility manufacturing wave now reaching Africa, the continent is no longer an afterthought for automakers. Yet cost and consumer trust will remain the key factors determining who builds staying power and who fades quietly into the background in the coming years.