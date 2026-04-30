Safaricom, Kenya’s largest telco, has increased Internet speeds across its home fibre plans without adjusting monthly prices, raising baseline performance as lower-cost rivals target its core customers and erode its lead in Kenya’s fixed broadband market.

The operator now offers 40 megabits per second (Mbps) on its cheapest plan, up from 15 Mbps, while mid-tier packages rise from 30 Mbps to 60 Mbps and from 80 Mbps to 150 Mbps. Prices remain unchanged at KES 3,000 ($23), KES 4,100 ($31.5), and KES 6,300 ($48.5) while its 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps tiers stay at KES 12,500 ($96) and KES 20,000 ($154).

The upgrade cuts the effective price per Mbps across Safaricom’s most widely used plans without reducing tariffs, a strategy aimed at defending its market share in an increasingly price- and speed-sensitive market.

Safaricom leads Kenya’s fixed internet sector with 34.9% market share, according to Communications Authority data. Jamii Telecommunications follows with 20.1%, while Wananchi Group holds 11.1%. Smaller providers, including Poa Internet, Ahadi Wireless, and Vilicom, account for 34% of the subscriptions, pointing to a market fragmenting beyond the top three players.

Competitive pressure is strongest at the lower and mid tiers, where most households sit, and where switching costs are low. Airtel Kenya prices 15 Mbps at KES 2,000 ($15.4) and 100 Mbps at KES 5,000 ($38.5), undercutting Safaricom’s entry point.

Newer entrants such as Savanna Fibre have pushed further, offering 100 Mbps at KES 2,000 ($15.4), setting a new benchmark for price per Mbps despite limited coverage.

Safaricom’s previous 15 Mbps plan at KES 3,000 ($23) had become difficult to justify in that context. It struggled with multi-device households and compared poorly on a cost-per-Mbps basis against newer offers.

Safaricom is trying to close that gap while protecting revenue by lifting speeds instead of cutting prices. A 40 Mbps connection brings its entry tier into a range that supports streaming, video calls, and everyday usage across several devices, reducing the need for customers to upgrade or switch for better performance.

The mid-tier changes follow the same logic because at 60 Mbps and 150 Mbps, Safaricom has moved closer to rival offerings in the segment where most usage sits, tightening competitive pressure without triggering a broader price war.

Top-end plans remain unchanged, which reflects a limited demand for 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps connections, leaving the main battleground in the mid-range of the market.

Higher advertised speeds raise expectations around consistency, especially during peak periods, where network performance has become a key factor in switching decisions.

If Safaricom can sustain those speeds across its network, it will strengthen its position without cutting prices. If not, competitors already competing on price have a clearer opening to win customers.