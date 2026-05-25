Search

Follow us

Flagships

Ask An Investor

Center Stage

My Life In Tech

Factsheet

Digital Nomads

The BackEnd

Web3

Quick Fire

Newsletters

TC Daily

Entering Tech

The Next Wave

TC Weekender

Francophone Weekly

Events

Reports

TC Insights

Video

About

Advertise

Tech Women Lagos

Editorial Policies

Quick Links

Search

Menu

Menu

Categories

Newsletter

Events

  • Zuku doubles internet speeds as Kenya’s broadband market heats up

    By

    Kenn Abuya
    Zuku doubles internet speeds as Kenya’s broadband market heats up
    Image: The Standard

    Share

    Share

    Zuku, Wananchi Group’s home fibre provider, has doubled internet speeds across its packages without raising prices, intensifying competition among Kenya’s broadband operators.

    The upgrade, rolled out last week, raises Zuku’s entry-level package from 15 megabits per second (Mbps) to 30 Mbps at KES 2,799 ($22) a month. 

    Its 30 Mbps plan has been upgraded to 80 Mbps at KES 3,799 ($29), while the 50 Mbps package rises to 100 Mbps at KES 4,399 ($34). Zuku’s top-tier 100 Mbps package now delivers 200 Mbps for KES 9,999 ($77).

    The upgrade reflects a broader change in Kenya’s fibre market, as internet providers rely on speed increases to lock in customers and defend market share as household data consumption continues to rise.

    In April, Safaricom, the country’s largest telecom operator, increased speeds across its fibre packages without raising prices.

    Kenya’s fixed internet market has become hotly contested as fibre operators push deeper into residential estates and smaller towns.

    Safaricom led the market with a 34.9% share and 858,394 subscriptions as of December 2025, according to data from the Communications Authority of Kenya, the information and communications technology (ICT) regulator. 

    Jamii Telecommunications (JTL) held 20.1% of the market, while Wananchi Group accounted for 11.1%. Poa Internet controlled 10.7%, while Starlink held 0.9%.

    The upgrade also comes six months after AXIAN Telecom acquired Wananchi Group, giving the Malagasy telecom operator control of Zuku and enterprise internet provider Simbanet as it expanded further into East Africa’s broadband market.

    The acquisition placed AXIAN in more direct competition with Safaricom and Jamii Telecommunications at a time when internet providers are under pressure to grow their subscriber base, expand fibre coverage and increase customer retention.


    Airtel, Globacom resume airtime lending after court blocks FCCPC rules


    Telecoms

    Airtel, Globacom resume airtime lending after court blocks FCCPC rules

    Frank Eleanya
    |
    8 hours ago

Read more