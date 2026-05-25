Zuku, Wananchi Group’s home fibre provider, has doubled internet speeds across its packages without raising prices, intensifying competition among Kenya’s broadband operators.

The upgrade, rolled out last week, raises Zuku’s entry-level package from 15 megabits per second (Mbps) to 30 Mbps at KES 2,799 ($22) a month.

Its 30 Mbps plan has been upgraded to 80 Mbps at KES 3,799 ($29), while the 50 Mbps package rises to 100 Mbps at KES 4,399 ($34). Zuku’s top-tier 100 Mbps package now delivers 200 Mbps for KES 9,999 ($77).

The upgrade reflects a broader change in Kenya’s fibre market, as internet providers rely on speed increases to lock in customers and defend market share as household data consumption continues to rise.

In April, Safaricom, the country’s largest telecom operator, increased speeds across its fibre packages without raising prices.

Kenya’s fixed internet market has become hotly contested as fibre operators push deeper into residential estates and smaller towns.

Safaricom led the market with a 34.9% share and 858,394 subscriptions as of December 2025, according to data from the Communications Authority of Kenya, the information and communications technology (ICT) regulator.

Jamii Telecommunications (JTL) held 20.1% of the market, while Wananchi Group accounted for 11.1%. Poa Internet controlled 10.7%, while Starlink held 0.9%.

The upgrade also comes six months after AXIAN Telecom acquired Wananchi Group, giving the Malagasy telecom operator control of Zuku and enterprise internet provider Simbanet as it expanded further into East Africa’s broadband market.

The acquisition placed AXIAN in more direct competition with Safaricom and Jamii Telecommunications at a time when internet providers are under pressure to grow their subscriber base, expand fibre coverage and increase customer retention.