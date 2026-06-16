Every Android 17 feature coming to your phone in 2026

Android 17, codenamed Cinnamon Bun, is the biggest Android update in years. Google previewed it at The Android Show on May 12, 2026, and the stable version is expected to start rolling out to Pixel devices in June or July 2026. Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and other brands will follow later in 2026.

But here’s what you need to know before getting excited: getting Android 17 on your phone doesn’t automatically mean you’ll get all its best features.

Gemini Intelligence, the headline AI upgrade, is locked to 2026 flagship devices with 12GB or more of RAM. The Pixel 9, a 2025 flagship, does not qualify. Neither do most mid-range phones. So what you actually get depends heavily on which device you own.

Ten Android 17 features coming to your phone

Here is a full breakdown of every major Android 17 feature, what it does, and which devices get it.

1. A new look: Material 3 Expressive

The most visible change in Android 17 is a new design language called Material 3 Expressive. The biggest shift is a frosted glass effect across the entire system. When you press the volume button, the slider becomes translucent so your wallpaper shows through. The same treatment applies to the power menu, Quick Settings panel, notification shade, home screen folders, and the widget picker. Google internally calls this effect “blur” and it is tinted by your phone’s Dynamic Color theme so everything feels consistent.

Other design changes include:

Springier, more natural animations powered by physics-based motion

New icon shapes and heavier, bolder typography

A per-app dark theme toggle, so you can exempt specific apps that look broken in dark mode

Mandatory auto-theming for third-party apps. Google has required all apps on the Play Store to supply themed icons. For apps that do not, Android auto-generates one. TikTok and other holdouts no longer have a choice.

A color picker with four presets is also in the works, according to a 9to5Google report from May 12, 2026. The options are Neutral (gray tones), Soft (subtle colors), Bright (more vibrant), and Bold (a mix of colors throughout), plus a slider to set any accent color independent of your wallpaper. These are not confirmed for the first stable Android 17 release and are likely coming in a later quarterly update.

Android 17’s frosted glass look has also drawn comparisons to Apple’s iOS 26 Liquid Glass design. Google’s Android ecosystem president Sameer Samat pushed back on this, writing on X on May 5, 2026 in reply to a mockup imagining Liquid Glass on a Pixel 11: “Not happening! Y’all are wild.” Reviewers at 9to5Google and How-To Geek agree Android’s implementation is more restrained than Apple’s, but the visual parallels are there.

Who gets this with Android 17: Pixel phones (Pixel 6 and newer) already got Material 3 Expressive via the Android 16 QPR1 update in September 2025. Android 17 is what carries the full design to Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and every other Android brand.

2. Gemini Intelligence: AI that does tasks, not just answers questions

Gemini Intelligence is Google’s biggest Android 17 announcement. It is an AI layer built into the operating system that can handle multi-step tasks in the background while you use your phone for something else. Google is framing this as Android evolving from an operating system into an intelligence system.

It is not a new app. It runs underneath the OS and brings several features together:

Multi-step task automation: You can describe a task, and Gemini handles it across multiple apps. For example, show Gemini your shopping list and ask it to build a delivery cart. It moves between apps, fills in the details, and pauses before anything is purchased so you can confirm.

Gemini in Chrome: Starting late June 2026, Gemini can browse across multiple open tabs, compare information, and take actions on your behalf, such as booking a doctor’s appointment or reserving parking.

Intelligent Autofill: Fills in forms using context from your connected Google apps like Gmail and Photos.

Create My Widget: Lets you describe a home screen widget in plain text, and Gemini builds it for you. Works best with Google’s own services.

Rambler: A Gboard voice mode that removes filler words like “um” and “ah” in real time and handles mid-sentence language switching.

Hardware requirements: To use Gemini Intelligence, your phone needs Gemini Nano v3 or newer, a flagship-grade processor, and at least 12GB of RAM. This is more demanding than Apple Intelligence, which requires 8GB.

Phones that qualify at launch include the Pixel 10 series (not the 10a), the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Phones that get Android 17 but do NOT get Gemini Intelligence include the entire Pixel 9 family, the Pixel 6, 7, and 8 series, the Pixel 9a and 10a, the Samsung Galaxy S25 line, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Pixel 9 Pro has 16GB of RAM and still does not qualify because it runs Gemini Nano v2, not v3. Google has not said whether this is a permanent hardware limitation or something that could change with a future update.

Honest caveat: Google has made big AI promises before that took a long time to feel useful in daily use. Gemini Intelligence looks impressive in demos, but the real test comes after the summer 2026 rollout, when people are using it on their actual phones.

3. Desktop mode

Android 17 brings a full desktop experience when you connect your phone to an external display. Think of it as Samsung DeX, built into Android itself on every compatible phone.

What you get:

A taskbar at the bottom of the screen where you can pin your most-used apps

Resizable, floating windows you can snap and arrange freely

Drag-and-drop between apps (where apps support it)

Full mouse and keyboard support

Interactive Picture-in-Picture, so you can keep a video call running while you work in other apps

vs. Samsung DeX: Samsung has offered a similar experience for years. Google’s version is built at the platform level, which means developers can support it across all Android phones rather than just Samsung devices. In practice, that advantage only matters once OEMs consistently expose it.

Who gets this with Android 17: Pixel phones got a stable version of Desktop Mode with the March 2026 update (Android 16 QPR3). Other Android brands get it when Android 17 rolls out to their devices.

4. Live updates: smarter, persistent notifications

Live Updates are real-time notifications that stay visible across your status bar, lock screen, and Always-On Display. Instead of a static notification badge, you see a small chip in your status bar that updates as things progress, like your food delivery moving closer or your ride arriving.

Google I/O 2026 introduced a new Metric Style template that extends Live Updates beyond delivery and ride-share apps. It supports up to three data points at once, making it useful for health and fitness apps, countdown timers, and travel tracking. For example, a workout app could show your heart rate, pace, and distance simultaneously on your lock screen.

Status note: There is a conflict in the sources on timing. Digital Trends reported that Metric Style arrived in Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3, while Android Authority noted that Google has not confirmed whether it will ship in the first stable Android 17 release or a later quarterly update.

Who gets this with Android 17: Pixel phones already have the full Live Updates experience via Android 16 QPR1 (September 2025). Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and other brands get it when Android 17 reaches their devices.

5. Quick Share: send files directly to iPhones

Android’s Quick Share can now send files directly to iPhones, and it works two ways depending on your device.

Direct AirDrop interoperability is available on supported phones. Your iPhone appears in the Quick Share list just like any other Android device. The iPhone owner needs to set AirDrop to “Everyone for 10 Minutes,” and both devices need to be near each other with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on. On Galaxy phones, you also need to enable “Share with Apple devices” in Quick Share settings.

QR code sharing works on every Android phone. Quick Share generates a QR code that the iPhone owner scans with their camera app. The file downloads in a browser, and nothing needs to be installed on the iPhone. This option rolled out to all Android phones starting May 12, 2026.

Devices that support direct AirDrop interoperability include Samsung Galaxy S24, S25, and S26 series, Z Fold and Z Flip models from the sixth generation onward, Pixel 9 and 10 series (plus 8a, 9a, 10a), Xiaomi 17T Pro, OnePlus 15, OPPO Find X9 series, Vivo X300 series, and HONOR Magic V6. More devices from Motorola, OPPO, and HONOR are coming later in 2026.

6. Continue On: pick up where you left off on another device

Continue On is Android’s version of Apple Handoff. You start something on your phone, like a Google Doc or a Gmail draft, and your tablet surfaces a shortcut to resume it at the exact same point. It works in both directions between devices signed in to the same Google account.

At launch, it supports phone-to-tablet and tablet-to-phone transfers. It requires app developers to support the feature, so it works natively with Google Workspace apps and Chrome. Broader device support, including Googlebook laptops, is planned for later.

Important distinction: Continue On is about picking up an in-progress task on another device. It is separate from the iPhone-to-Android migration tool, which moves your photos, contacts, apps, eSIM, passwords, and home screen layout when you switch phones. Those are two different features.

Continue On appeared in Android 17 Beta 4.1 (June 1, 2026) and is expected to be included in the stable release.

7. Pause Point: a speed bump before distracting apps

Pause Point is a Digital Wellbeing feature that puts a 10-second waiting screen between you and the apps you find most distracting. You choose which apps to flag. When you try to open one, Android pauses you on a screen before letting you in. During that window, you might see a breathing exercise, a favorite photo, or a suggestion to do something else instead.

You opt in per app. But once you set it up, turning it off requires a full phone restart. That friction is intentional: it is designed to stop you from impulsively disabling it when you want to open Instagram at midnight.

Pause Point launches with Android 17 for all users, but the rollout starts with Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 in summer 2026. Owners of mid-range and budget phones will get it later in 2026.

8. Security upgrades

Android 17 brings some of the most practical security improvements in the OS’s history.

Mark as Lost now requires biometrics:

If you mark your phone as lost through Find Hub, it will require your fingerprint or face scan to unlock, even if someone knows your PIN. Your Quick Settings panel gets hidden, and the phone stops connecting to new Wi-Fi networks or Bluetooth devices. This rolls out to all new Android 17 devices, as well as Android 10 and newer devices in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and the UK.

Scam call auto-disconnect:

When a call comes in that appears to be from your bank, Android asks the bank’s app to confirm whether it is actually calling you. If the app says no, the system ends the call automatically. Google is starting this with Revolut, Itaú, and Nubank on Android 11 and newer, with more banks to follow.

Note for US readers: none of these three launch banks operate in the US, so this feature will not be visible at launch for American users.

Chrome APK malware scanning:

When you try to download an APK file in Chrome with Safe Browsing on, Chrome checks it against known malware databases before the download completes.

Additional security additions include:

Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock are now on by default for all new Android 17 devices globally

Fewer allowed PIN guesses before lockout, with longer wait times between failed attempts

OTP codes hidden from most apps for three hours after you receive them

A new Contacts Picker that lets apps access only the specific contacts you choose, not your whole address book

Post-quantum cryptography support

Android OS verification so you can confirm your phone is running an official build (Pixel-first)

9. New split-screen ratio: 90:10

Android 17 adds a 90:10 split-screen mode for tall phones. One app takes up 90% of the screen while the second sits in a narrow 10% strip at the edge. Tap the small strip to swap which app is in focus. You trigger it by dragging a split-screen app to the edge of the display. Small arrows on the divider let you switch between 70:30 and 90:10 ratios.

This idea comes from OnePlus Open Canvas and OPPO’s Boundless View, which have had similar layouts for a while. Samsung’s One UI 8 already shipped a version of it on Android 16.

On a regular phone, the 90:10 ratio is more useful, but on foldables and tablets, where the screens are big enough to actually read both apps at once, the 90:10 ratio is more useful.

App Bubbles: Android 17 also lets you turn almost any app into a floating bubble by long-pressing its icon and selecting “bubble.” Previously, this was limited to messaging apps. On tablets and foldables, a Bubble Bar holds your five most recent bubbles in the taskbar.

10. Other features worth knowing about

A few more Android 17 additions that did not make the main outline but are relevant for everyday users:

Native App Lock: Android now has a built-in app lock you can set with a PIN, password, or biometric. No third-party app needed. Notifications from locked apps show as generic alerts like “New message” instead of showing the actual content.

3D emoji: All roughly 4,000 Android emoji have been redesigned with a 3D look. This is rolling out via Gboard, YouTube, and Gmail, starting with Pixel devices. The exact timing of stable Android 17 vs. a later quarterly update has not yet been confirmed.

Android Auto redesign: The car dashboard gets the Material 3 Expressive look, plus customizable widgets, video playback support, and Google Maps Immersive Navigation with a 3D view.

Flashlight strength slider: You can now control how bright your flashlight is instead of toggling it on or off.

Separate Wi-Fi and mobile data toggles in Quick Settings, plus a redesigned screen recorder with partial-screen recording and a built-in editor.

Which phones get Android 17?

Pixel devices are first in line, with the stable release expected in June or July 2026. Samsung is expected to follow with One UI 9 starting with the Galaxy S26, then rolling out to the S25, S24, and older Galaxy flagships through Q3 2026. OnePlus, Xiaomi, and other brands will release their own updates later in 2026.

For the full list of devices confirmed to receive Android 17, including rollout timelines by brand, see our Android 17-eligible devices tracker.