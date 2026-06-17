Google Pixel 9a is getting Android 17: Here’s what’s new

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Android 17 started rolling out to the Pixel 9a on Tuesday, as part of Google’s June Pixel Drop. This is a major feature update. Your phone is getting new multitasking tools, a smarter screen recorder, better privacy controls, and one genuinely useful perk that only just landed on budget Pixels: sharing files with iPhones.
The rollout is happening in phases, so the update may not appear on your device right away. Head to Settings > System > System update, then tap Check for updates to pull it manually.
What is the June 2026 Pixel Drop?
A Pixel Drop is Google’s way of pushing new features, improvements, and regional expansions to Pixel phones, watches, and tablets throughout the year. Your device gets more capable over time, not just at launch.
This month’s Drop is bigger than usual. Google bundled it with the stable release of Android 17 and Wear OS 7 for Pixel Watch. Every officially supported Pixel, from the Pixel 6 through the Pixel 10a, is eligible. The OTA download is around 1.5GB, so connect to Wi-Fi before you start.
New features hitting the Pixel 9a specifically
Some of what’s in this update is landing on the Pixel 9a for the first time, either because it was previously exclusive to newer Pixel models or because it’s new across the board.
1. AirDrop via Quick Share
Your Pixel 9a can now share files with iPhones, iPads, and Macs through Quick Share. Google originally launched this feature on the Pixel 10 series in November 2025, then extended it to the Pixel 9 series in February 2026, and now it’s here for the 9a and 8a globally.
A couple of things to know before you use it:
- The iPhone or iPad user needs to have their AirDrop set to “Everyone for 10 Minutes.” AirDrop’s “Contacts Only” mode does not work across platforms.
- Your Pixel needs to be in Receive mode or set to discoverable for the transfer to go through.
2. Fake call detection
Fake Call Detection is a Phone by Google feature that flags calls where someone is pretending to be a saved contact. When a contact calls you, their device sends a silent, encrypted signal to yours confirming the call is real. If a scammer is spoofing that number, the signal is missing. Your phone then pings your contact’s actual device to double-check, and if that device confirms it is not placing a call, you get an on-screen warning before you even say hello.
For this to work, you need:
- Android 12 or later with Phone by Google, Google Contacts, and Google Messages installed
- RCS is enabled on your device
- The person calling you also needs to use Phone by Google. It will not detect spoofing if they use an iPhone or the Samsung dialer.
It is on by default.
3. Bubbles
Bubbles is Android 17’s main multitasking addition. You can turn any app into a floating window that sits on top of whatever else you’re doing. Long-press any app icon on your home screen, tap the new Bubble option, and the app shrinks into a movable chat-head-style icon. Drag it wherever you want, or swipe it down to close. Google caps it at five active app bubbles at a time.
One thing to note: the dedicated Bubble Bar dock is a foldable-only feature. The Pixel 9a gets Bubbles in full, but the bar that organizes them at the bottom of the screen is only for devices like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
4. Screen reactions
Screen Reactions lets you record your screen and your face simultaneously. Your selfie camera feed overlays the screen recording, so you can react to what you’re showing without needing a separate app.
To activate it:
- Swipe down twice to open Quick Settings
- Tap the screen record icon
- Toggle “Show selfie camera,” then tap start
- You can tap, drag, and resize your selfie feed while recording
It only works when screen recording is set to capture the entire screen.
What Android 17 brings to all Pixel phones, including the 9a
Beyond the features above, Android 17 brings platform-wide upgrades to every supported Pixel phone.
1. Better privacy controls for apps
Two new controls limit what apps can access:
- One-time location access: a new option lets you share your precise location for a single session only. When the app closes, the access expires. You also get a persistent location indicator in your status bar, similar to the camera and microphone indicators, so you always know when an app is using your location.
- Contacts Picker: instead of granting an app access to your full address book, you can now choose specific contacts to share and only the fields the app actually needs. It is a one-time snapshot, so the app does not get future updates to those contacts.
2. Stronger security if your phone is lost or stolen
Find Hub’s Mark as Lost mode now requires biometric authentication in addition to your PIN. A thief who knows your passcode can no longer disable tracking or regain access. Marking the device lost also hides Quick Settings and blocks new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. Remote Lock and Theft Detection Lock are switched on by default.
3. App memory limits to reduce stuttering
Android 17 now enforces per-app memory limits based on your device’s total RAM. This targets memory leaks that cause UI stuttering, faster battery drain, and unexpected app kills. Google says the limits are conservative and most apps should not be affected.
4. Live Updates
Live Updates show real-time status directly on your lock screen, Always-On Display, and status bar chip. Useful for tracking a food delivery, following a live score, or watching your ride approach. Android 17 adds a new Metric Style template that extends Live Updates to health, fitness, timer, and travel apps, showing up to three data points at once.
5. Other changes worth knowing
- A separate volume slider for Google Assistant and Gemini, independent of media and call volumes
- Per-app dark theme exclusions, so you can keep specific apps in light mode while the rest of your phone stays dark
- The option to show or hide app names on your home screen in Pixel Launcher
- Longer lockout waits after too many incorrect PIN or password attempts
What the Pixel 9a is not getting yet
Gemini Intelligence is the one feature missing from today’s update, and it is worth understanding why.
Gemini Intelligence is Google’s agentic AI layer; the part that handles multi-step app automation, creates widgets on demand, and proactively surfaces suggestions based on what you’re looking at. It ships “later this summer,” but only to devices that meet specific hardware requirements: a flagship chip, 12GB or more of RAM, and support for Gemini Nano v3. The Pixel 9a shipped with 8GB of RAM and runs Nano v2. It does not qualify.
Even the Pixel 9 Pro, which has 16GB of RAM, is excluded because it runs Nano v2. The only Pixels currently in line for Gemini Intelligence are the Pixel 10 series. The Galaxy Z Fold 8, launching at Samsung Unpacked on July 22, 2026, is expected to be one of the first devices to ship with it.
A few other Pixel Drop features are also not coming to the 9a:
- Voice Translate, which translates callers speaking a different language while preserving their voice, is available only on the Pixel 10 series
- Magic Cue’s expansion to Snapchat and more messaging apps is limited to the Pixel 10 series
- Gemini Omni, which generates video from text prompts, requires a paid Google AI subscription and works on any Pixel with the Gemini app, but it is a subscription feature, not a free one
- The Bubble Bar dock at the bottom of the screen is foldable-only, so the Pixel 9a gets Bubbles but not the bar
Your standard Gemini features — Gemini Live, Circle to Search, Magic Eraser, and the rest — all continue on the Pixel 9a as before. Only the new agentic Intelligence layer is gated.
How to get the Android 17 update on your Pixel 9a
- Go to Settings > System > System update > Check for update
- Connect to Wi-Fi first. The download is around 1.5GB.
- The rollout is phased. If the update does not appear, check again over the next few days.
- The stable build for the Pixel 9a is CP2A.260605.012.
- If you are on the Android 17 Beta, opt out of the Android Beta Program first. The stable OTA will not wipe your device, but opting out at the wrong time after a newer beta has shipped can require a factory reset. Opt out now while the stable window is open.