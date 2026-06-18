Safaricom, Kenya’s largest telecoms company, added more broadband subscribers in the first quarter than Starlink has gained in Kenya since launch, underscoring the gap between the attention surrounding satellite internet and its current scale in the market.

The telecom operator gained 83,107 fixed internet subscribers in the quarter ended March, raising its customer base to 941,501, according to the latest data from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA). That compares with Starlink’s total subscriber base of 24,999 customers, which grew by just 2,717 during the period.

The figures suggest that while Starlink has captured the attention of regulators, policymakers and rivals, Kenya’s broadband market remains firmly in the hands of operators that have spent years building fibre infrastructure.

The data also indicates that incumbents are responding to the satellite threat with faster speeds and revised pricing, intensifying competition in a market where fibre still accounts for the majority of connections.

In April, Safaricom doubled speeds on several home fibre packages without raising prices, while rivals including Zuku and Jamii Telecommunications have also revised broadband plans as operators battle for market share.

Safaricom’s fixed internet market share rose to 35.4% from 34.9% in the previous quarter, extending its lead over Jamii Telecommunications (JTL), the operator behind the Faiba brand. Jamii added 23,120 subscribers, bringing its customer base to 517,270, though its market share slipped to 19.5% from 20.1%.

Several smaller fibre providers also outpaced Starlink’s growth. Vilcom Network added 26,569 subscribers during the quarter, while Ahadi Wireless gained 23,363 customers.

The numbers come as Kenya’s fibre providers ramp up competition to defend market share against Starlink, whose entry into the country in 2023 sparked fears that satellite internet could upend the economics of fixed broadband.

Yet subscriber growth suggests fibre remains the preferred option for most households and businesses where coverage exists. Safaricom alone added more than three times the number of customers Starlink serves nationwide.

However, not all broadband providers benefited from the surge in subscriptions. Poa! Internet, which targets lower-income neighbourhoods with affordable home internet packages, lost 6,788 subscribers during the quarter. Its customer base fell to 256,517, while market share declined from 10.7% to 9.7%.

The divergence suggests scale is becoming more important in Kenya’s broadband market. Larger operators are using network reach, bundled services and speed upgrades to attract customers, while smaller providers face pressure from both fibre rivals and satellite entrants.

The numbers point to a broadband market where scale still favours fibre operators. Starlink continues to expand in underserved areas, but the industry’s largest players are adding customers at a pace that satellite internet has yet to match.