👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – MTN’s AI cables

Image source: Tenor

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has signed a partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector investment arm of the World Bank Group, to support the creation of the Kinshasa Stock Exchange, which would become the country’s first stock market. A stock exchange allows businesses or the government to raise money beyond traditional bank loans and development finance.

Who is supposed to list on this exchange? A stock exchange is only as interesting as the companies on it. Some African countries have struggled with limited listings and low trading activity, including Kenya, which had an 11-year initial public offering (IPO) drought on its exchange. While South Africa’s Johannesburg Stock Exchange has spent recent years battling a stream of delistings, the DRC will need enough businesses willing and able to meet the governance and reporting standards required of public companies.

Before anyone starts ringing any opening bells, there is still work to do. A bill that would create the legal framework for the DRC’s financial markets is still making its way through the Senate. A functioning exchange needs laws, regulators, settlement systems, depositories, listing requirements, brokers, auditors, and companies willing to disclose their finances to the public. The DRC’s proposed law intends to create that plumbing, including a market regulator, a securities depository, settlement banks, and the legal framework needed for stocks and bonds to trade.

Why this matters: Instead of relying solely on banks or venture capital fundraising, businesses can raise money directly from investors or the public to finance expansion plans or large-scale projects. The DRC is betting that a domestic exchange could attract both local and international capital into the country.