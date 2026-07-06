👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – FoodCourt pauses operations

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Nigeria’s SEC Director General. Image Source: Regtech Africa

In June 2024, Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched the Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (ARIP), a regulatory sandbox for virtual asset companies. This came shortly after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had lifted its ban on banks working with crypto firms in December 2023, a restriction that had been in place since 2021.

One month after ARIP launched, crypto startups Busha and Quidax became its first entrants.

It felt like the beginning of something. Instead, almost two years passed with little to show for it. The two companies never graduated to full licences, and no new firms were admitted.

Then, in 48 hours, everything changed. On July 2 and 3, the SEC admitted nine companies into ARIP. The first batch included Luno, GetEquity, Koinkoin, WrappedCBDC, Trovotech, Blockvault, and Bitbarter. A second batch, admitted on Friday, included GIGX Technologies and KuCoin.

Why the SEC is moving now: Nigeria’s crypto market has become too big to leave in regulatory limbo. The country received about $92.1 billion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, making it one of the world’s largest crypto markets. Yet, participation in the country’s capital markets remains relatively low.

SEC Director-General Emomotimi Agama told Bloomberg in October 2025 that while millions of Nigerians are willing to take financial risks through gambling and cryptocurrencies, fewer than three million invest in the capital market.

“An appetite for risk clearly exists,” he said, “but not the trust or access to channel that energy into the productive sector.”

ARIP is part of the regulator’s attempt to bring that appetite inside the rulebook.

Regulators have become alert to the volume of these digital currencies, including stablecoins, that pass through informal channels. The CBN, in its Payments System Vision 2028, proposed a licencing framework for stablecoin issuers. The SEC, overseeing securities-like virtual assets, will regulate companies that facilitate adoption in the country.

Zoom out: Getting into ARIP is like receiving a learner’s permit, not a driver’s licence. The bigger question is whether Nigeria’s regulators can move as quickly as the market they’re trying to regulate. Busha and Quidax have spent almost two years waiting to graduate. If this latest batch moves through faster, the SEC won’t just have approved nine more companies. It will have shown that its regulatory pipeline finally works.