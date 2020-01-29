“African tech companies raised $2.02 billion in equity in 2019” – Partech Africa report
Alexander O. Onukwue
29th January 2020
swvl_image

In 2019, there were at least 250 rounds of equity investment above $200,000 into African tech startups. 

These funding rounds involved 234 startups raising a total of US$2.02 Billion in equity according to a funding report by Partech Africa, an Africa-focused venture capital fund. 

This represents a 550% increase in Africa’s equity funding receipt over the last 36 months.

“A powerful ecosystem is being built leading to local talented entrepreneurs,” Cyril Collon, a general partner at Partech Africa, tells TechCabal. 

In his view, 2019’s funding returns highlight the “scope of private equity on the continent, with Venture Capital on the way to becoming the number one asset class in Africa.”

From Lagos through Nairobi, to Cairo and Johannesburg, tech founders are creating innovative services in diverse markets of interest to investors. 2019 was marked by strong Chinese interest in African fintech, but it was also a good year for edtech and energy tech

Of the 234 deals that were done in 2019, per Partech Africa’s findings, 71 were above $5 million. 

In Brief:

  • 250 rounds by 234 startups, compared to 164 rounds by 146 startups in 2018
  • 206 transactions were seed and Series A investments
  • Financial inclusion startups attracted 54.5% of the total funding

More than a third of the total funding into African tech went to Nigerian startups, though the number of deals was less than three other countries. Nigeria also stands out as Africa’s fintech hub receiving 66% of total fintech investments into the continent in 2019.

Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa received 85% ($1.7 billion) of the $2.02 billion Partech Africa tracked. Egypt’s entry into the top three for the first time could be due to sensational deals like Swvl’s $42 million Series B in June 2019.

In francophone Africa, Senegal led in 6 deals within the range covered. The value of the deals amounts to $16 million.

It is not a staggering figure compared to the bigger markets. But Collon believes countries in the subregion could benefit from ecosystem-building initiatives. He is hopeful that the Senegalese Startup Act, recently passed into law, could positively boost Senegal in particular, leading other countries to think up similar initiatives.

Partech Africa’s report covers funding rounds that were particularly for equity investment, excluding grants or loans. 

With offices in Dakar and Nairobi, Partech Africa added six new companies to its portfolio in 2019, leading a $5m raised by Kudi in April. The fund also made two follow-on investments for a total of 8 deals in 2019. The top five investors in Africa in 2019 executed no less than 7 deals each.

Half of the eight transactions Partech Africa deployed in 2019 were between $3m and $7m. Earlier in that year, they also doubled their Africa VC fund to $143 million

Tags:
Read this next
The disadvantages of a Nigerian passport for the technology ecosystem
Research
11th January 2020

With a Nigerian passport, you can travel to about 46 countries either visa-free or with a visa on arrival. Those countries are Iran, Lebanon, three south-east Asian countries, a few Oceania/Caribbean islands and twenty-eight African countries. According to the 2020 Henley Passport Index, that makes the Nigerian passport the 95th most valuable in the world.  […]

More From TC
africa_tech_startup_image
Lateral Capital on track to close a $50 million fund for emerging markets
Venture Capital
30th January 2020

After accepting its first Limited Partner (LP) investment in 2018, Lateral Capital has exceeded its initial closing target of $20 million. The US-based fund aims to accelerate and invest in early and growth-stage ventures in emerging and frontier markets.  Its venture fund gained interest from institutional investors and family offices from the US, Europe, Middle […]

Lagos State is Considering a N25m Annual License for Bike Hailing Startups
Despite legal questions, Lagos commissioner insists ban on ORide, MAX.ng and Gokada will stand
Business, Logistics & Transport
30th January 2020

While sources in the mobility sector say Tuesday’s ban does not affect them, Lagos state officials insist that a ban on ORide, Gokada and all types of motorcycles will continue. On January 27, TechCabal reported the Lagos state government’s ban on Motorcycles and tricycles across 15 local government areas.  Motorcycle bans are not new in […]

Why this fintech company is helping African SMEs finance Facebook and Google ads
Features, FinTech, startups
30th January 2020

For many small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs)  in Nigeria and across Africa, access to finance anywhere on the continent remains a critical issue that determines to what degree a business is able to grow and scale its operations.  And so, despite accounting for 96% of the businesses in a country like Nigeria and contributing […]


TechCabal is a Big Cabal Media brand



Copyright © 2020
All rights reserved

Privacy & Terms