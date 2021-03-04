Deezer slashes subscription fee, now accepts payment in Naira
Bright Azuh
4th March 2021

Photo source: Forbes

Barely two weeks after Spotify launched in Nigeria and 38 other new markets in Africa, Deezer has updated its payment feature to accept Naira payments.  

The global music streaming platform has also slashed their subscription fees to almost half of the prize, alongside changing their subscription currency from U.S dollars to naira. 

Headquartered in Paris, Deezer was launched in 2007 and it currently connects over 16 million monthly active users around the world to 73 million tracks.

The music platform is available for smartphones, tablets, PC, laptops, home sound systems, connected cars or smart TV in over 180 countries worldwide. 

Before now, Deezer’s subscription was rated at $4.99 ( ₦1,800) for premium customers and the family plan for ₦2,700. This number has been slashed in half. The music platform now charges  ₦900 ($2.36), ₦1,400 and  ₦1,400 ($3.67) for  Deezer Premium, Deezer  HiFi and Deezer Family, respectively.

The competition gets tougher

With Spotify’s recent giant leap into Africa, Deezer and other music platforms like Apple Music, Boomplay, Youtube Music, etc that have already penetrated the African market, have been pushed to a tight corner. Deezer’s new pricing feels like a move towards closing every loose end with Spotify. 

Before their big launch, Alex Norström, an executive at Spotify said the company believes there could be more than 1 billion potential Spotify users that are yet to be tapped. 

According to this report by Music In Africa, Deezer has about 14 million users in Africa, 7 million of whom pay for the platform’s services. Perhaps, this Spotify’s untapped market includes Deezer’s existing customers.

How much does subscription cost?

For YouTube Music, the monthly individual subscription costs ₦900 while a family plan costs ₦1400 ($3.67).

Deezer previously charged ₦1,800 for premium subscribers but has now slashed the price to ₦900 ($2.36). 

Apart from its free plan, Spotify users in Nigeria can upgrade to Spotify Premium for ₦900 per month. The Premium Family plan goes for ₦1,400 for up to 6 family members living under one roof. They also offer a student monthly subscription for ₦450. Apple Music has the same subscription plan as Spotify.

Boomplay’s subscription is a little different. Users can subscribe with N499 or pay with Boom Coins, which can be earned or purchased in-app. They are also allowed to subscribe on a daily or weekly basis.

