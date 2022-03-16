TechCabal Daily -👨🏿‍🚀 South Africa sues Facebook

Right now though, we’re looking for beta testers to help us make it better. If you’re interested, let us know and we’ll email you a private link.

We’ve built a dashboard that tracks Africa’s funding activity in real-time and will soon launch it for the public.

Startup funding data is an important measure of growth for the African tech ecosystem but we don’t get to see these numbers until the end of the year when reports start dropping from various data publications, including TC.

Zoom out: SA’s case against Facebook joins Meta’s growing list of accusations for anti-competitive behaviour in different parts of the world, including in the US—where Meta’s VR product Oculus is being scrutinised —and the EU, where a deal on Meta and Google’s advertising practices is under the microscope.

GovChat plays a vital role in South Africa as it has been used by the government to process social security applications, including for distress support during the Covid pandemic . Over 13.3 million applications have been submitted through the GovChat platform. The platform is also used to complain about civic issues like bad roads.

GovChat was launched in 2018 by Eldrid Jordaan for the South African government as a citizen engagement platform that uses the WhatsApp Business API to facilitate real-time communication. It currently has 8.7 million active users and has processed over 582 million messages. The platform has also raised about $2.5 million in funding.

“GovChat has repeatedly refused to comply with our policies which are designed to protect citizens and their information, preferring to prioritise their own commercial interests over the public,” a Whatsapp spokesperson told Reuters. “We will continue to defend WhatsApp from abuse.”

WhatsApp, in its defence, explained that its reason for restricting GovChat’s access was because the startup failed to comply with Meta’s terms of service.

It also said the company had “imposed and/or selectively enforced exclusionary terms and conditions regulating access to the WhatsApp Business API, mainly restrictions on the use of data”.

In a statement , the regulator accused Meta of “abusing its dominance by engaging in exclusionary conduct geared at preventing competitors or potential competitors from entering into, participating, and expanding in a market”.

This happened after Meta restricted GovChat —a startup that connects government and citizens—and its subsidiary #LetsTalk’s access to data on its WhatsApp Business Application Programming Interface (WhatsApp Business API).

HOW ARTDEY IS CONNECTING AFRICAN ARTISTS TO A GLOBAL AUDIENCE

Image source: GalleriesNow

After months of struggling to sell his artworks, Okedoyin Oluwatosin, a Nigerian artist who displays his pieces at Jakande, a popular market in Lagos, wanted to quit making art.

But then, ArtDey, an African online art marketplace, offered to help him sell them, for prices ranging from ₦50,000 ($120) to ₦150,000 ($350). Okedoyin evolved his art while working with ArtDey, and today, some of his pieces are on display on the international online marketplace, Artsy, selling for as high as $3,000.

Painting ArtDey’s picture

ArtDey—co-founded in 2020 by Chioma Onyenwe, a 33-year-old filmmaker, and her siblings: Emeka Onyenwe and Adaobi Onyenwe—is an online marketplace that connects contemporary African artists to a global audience. Onyenwe studied economics at the University of Lagos, before going on to the Imperial College in London for a master’s in management. Before going into film full-time in 2013, she had worked in investment banking and consulting for firms such as Chapel Hills and Accenture, for a few years.

She’d also worked at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), and benefited from Project Act Nollywood—a programme created by Nigeria’s federal government to fund filmmakers for production and distribution and capacity building. With help from the programme, she produced her first short film 8 Bars and a Clef through her production company, Raconteur Productions, back in 2015. Since then, she has worked across different mediums—theatre, podcasting, and documentary filmmaking.

Onyenwe, who has been collecting African art since 2015, went to collect art in an art market in Kenya in March 2020 but found she could afford only 1 of the 2 paintings she liked. She decided she would return to the art market later for the second painting, but, during that weekend, Kenya recorded its first COVID cases and was set to close its airports. Onyenwe had to take the first flight on Monday back to Lagos. She never went back to the art market, and never got the piece, mostly because there wasn’t a way to move the artworks across countries.

Fast forward to June, Onyenwe visited the art markets in places such as Jakande and Muri Okunola in Lagos, but they were empty, and the shops that opened did so on specific days. These markets were tourist attractions, but air travel restrictions, because of COVID, had shrunk their sale of art pieces.

Onyenwe created ArtDey’s website in June 2020 to supply art to collectors outside Nigeria. At the end of June that same year, the website went up. Apart from trying to help relieve the struggles of these artists, Onyenwe revealed that, at the time, she, too, was struggling as the pandemic had destroyed her plans for the year, and she needed to get something to work.

ArtDey set out to provide a platform for local and emerging African artists who are not digitally savvy enough to use the internet to connect to a global audience themselves.

