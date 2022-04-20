👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily – Google’s first in Africa

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Good morning 🌅 TechCabal Insights, the data and research intelligence unit of TechCabal, is set to launch a State of Tech report for Q1 2022. This report captures all the important trends and happenings that rocked Africa’s technology sector. The reports present insights from Africa’s funding data takes a deep dive into government activities in terms of regulations and policies and also report important deals including mergers, acquisitions, and expansions. If you want early access to the report, please register here. In today’s edition ASUS launches online store in South Africa

Google’s first development centre in Africa

Sprints raises $1.2 million

Event: Digital Identity Matters

Opportunities

CRYPTO MARKET

ASUS LAUNCHES NEW ONLINE STORE IN SOUTH AFRICA After testing the shopper experience for a month, the Taiwanese brand, ASUS, launched an online store in South Africa allowing customers living in South Africa to shop for locally stocked products. These products range from productivity and creator-focused laptops, including products from its Zenbook and Vivobook, to laptops for gamers such as TUF and ROG Strix laptops. Additionally, accessories such as mice and keyboards, ROG apparel, and more are also locally stocked and available for purchase on the online store. This move centralises access to all ASUS and Republic of Gamers laptops in a bid to improve the experience of the customers living in South Africa. ASUS also stands to gain a better understanding of customer behaviour. According to Jessica Burnett, e-commerce Solution Manager at ASUS South Africa, the store has a 2-in-1 module designed to “offer better insight on our customers and what they are currently looking for”. What’s the new store like? Asides from the significantly improved ease of buying for locals, ordering through the site comes with free delivery which takes 2-3 days and is only available for orders above R450. There is also a monthly credit option provided through Microbred as well as online customer service and a 14-day return policy for purchases made through the online store. In addition to that, the products come with a three-year pickup-and-return warranty. Users can access the South African store from the store category on the ASUS website. Not all ASUS products are locally available though. You can tell if a device is available locally when it has local pricing and a “Buy” button. The Buy button directs you to a subsite where you can complete your purchase. If it is not available locally, there will only be a “Learn More” button. In instances where products are available locally but not through the online store, a “Where to buy” option on the website will provide users with links to local distributors selling the product. ASUS notes that it plans to expand the range of products available on the website.

SEND BY FLUTTERWAVE Don’t just send money, send money fast. Send and receive money directly to mobile wallets, bank accounts, Barter or through cash pickup with $end. Visit send.flutterwave.com and do it now! This is partner content.

GOOGLE’S FIRST AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT CENTRE Yesterday, Google announced plans to launch its first product development centre on the continent in Nairobi. The tech behemoth will also be hiring across engineering, product and design roles on the continent. Why is Google doing this? According to them, it’s part of the plan to “create transformative products and services for people in Africa and around the world.” This announcement is coming 6 months after the tech giant pledged to invest $1billion over the next 5 years. The company wants to invest in projects that will provide fast, reliable, affordable internet across the continent; build helpful, local products; and support the entrepreneurs and small businesses that underpin Africa’s economies. It opened an AI research centre in Accra, Ghana in 2019 to help drive useful innovations. Last month, it also announced that Equiano, its internet cable, will arrive in Togo, then South Africa, Namibia, Nigeria and St. Helena later in the year. The company said this new development is the continuation of its commitment to the continent. Google predicts that Africa will have 800 million internet users and one-third of the world’s under-35 population by 2030, and it wants to be at the forefront of this movement by working with “talented, creative, and collaborative people who can help solve difficult and important technical challenges, such as improving the smartphone experience for people in Africa”. Google has now joined a growing list of big tech companies like Microsoft and Visa that have launched research and development and innovation hubs in Nairobi. Good things are coming to Kenya!

TRADE WITH YELLOWCARD Yellowcard has the best rates to sell USDT for Naira. It’s completely safe and quick, and you can withdraw directly to your bank account with no hassles. Why sell at lower rates when you can easily get more on Yellowcard? Sign up now to get more. This is partner content.

SPRINTS ANNOUNCES $1.2 MILLION SEED ROUND Egyptian startup Sprints has announced a $1.2 million seed round that will go into further scaling its operations. The round was led by Alexandria Angels Network, alongside MED Angels. Others include Cubit Ventures, Falak Startups, Challenge Fund, and Ed Ventures. Where is Sprint running to? Sprints is an edtech company that supports tech talents on their journeys by providing training and experience. It offers a customized and comprehensive learning plan for the duration of the program, as well as support even after. Similar to Lambda, the startup also offers guaranteed hiring programmes, with participants paying in instalments only when they’ve secured employment. According to its cofounder, Ayman Bazaraa, the plan is to “revolutionise the tech space”. “I’m very proud to witness the growth rate and achievements of Sprints’ team over the past two years. Together, we succeeded in delivering 20,000 learning experiences, resulting in more than 80 per cent employment rates. Over the upcoming three years, we target to revolutionise the tech sector by upskilling and employing one million youth,” said Bazaraa. There are more opportunities now than ever for tech talent in Africa as the global demand for remote tech talent keeps rising. Although the talent pool has seen exponential growth in the influx of new talent, there’s space for a lot more, and Sprints is trying to fill that

BUILD WITH FINCRA Fincra provides easy-to-integrate APIs developed and designed to launch seamless and reliable global payment solutions. With Fincra’s customisable APIs, developers can build quick financial applications; online platforms and fintechs can integrate seamless payment flows into their web and mobile applications with complete SDKs. Build the best cross-border payment solutions now. This is partner content.

EVENT: DIGITAL IDENTITY MATTERS This Friday, April 22nd at 11 AM (WAT), Adedeji Olowe will be speaking on Digital Identity Matters. Adedeji is the founder and CEO of Lendsqr, a fintech company helping African lenders reach their borrowers’ scale. Alongside other industry veterans, he also founded Open Banking Nigeria, a nonprofit driving the development and adoption of a common API standard for the Nigerian financial industry. This Friday, he’ll be speaking alongside Ope Adeoye, founder and CEO of OnePipe and Esigie Aguele, co-founder and CEO of VerifyMe. They’ll be talking about how we can leverage digital identity to build a reliable open banking infrastructure for Africa. Register here to join the conversation.

OPPORTUNITIES Photographers are invited to apply for The Global Landscapes (GLF) Forum Africa Photo Competition 2022. If you’ve got pictures that showcase the beauty and richness of the continent, submit for the chance to win $900 in prizes. Take a snapshot here. The YouTube Foundry Programme 2022 is now open to applications from independent music artists looking to grow their voices on YouTube. The programme offers support from YouTube partner managers, seed funding, and marketing and promotion opportunities. Check it out. The CCW Tech Africa Training Programme for African Youth is now open for applications to its first cohort. The 6-week free virtual programme will empower selected applicants with tech skills, soft skills and entrepreneurial skills. Find out more here.

THE ONLY BAG YOU NEED TO GET IS ON TECHCABAL Visit techcabal.com/shop and bag yourself some merch.

SHARE #TCDAILY TODAY







