Father’s Day is just around the corner and it can be confusing knowing what to get for the tech-savvy fathers or father figures in your life. Let’s be honest, new devices and gizmo are being released nearly every day and it’s hard to keep track. To make it easier for you, we’ve rounded up a list of the coolest tech gift ideas that’d impress the men in your life.

1. VR headset

image credit: TechRadar

VR headsets let you watch stuff online or play games in virtual reality; that is, play a game as though you’re in it. If this father is a huge fan of gaming or movies then VR headsets will be perfect for him. There are a lot of options when it comes to VR headsets, but the most popular one is the Oculus Quest. You can check it out here.

2. Wireless earbuds

image credit: Apple

Everyone needs a pair of wireless earbuds. You have the freedom to engage in any activity while listening without having to hold your phone. If this father enjoys exercise or is always on the go, then he’d appreciate a pair of good wireless earbuds. There are a lot of options, but the AirPods Pro is one of the most popular, especially if they already use an iPhone. If they use an Android, you should consider getting them the Samsung Galaxy Buds or the transparent Nothing earbuds.

3. Smart alarm clock

image credit: Lenovo

These are exactly as the name implies: alarm clocks with smart features. Apart from just waking you up, they let you set a routine that lulls you to sleep or wakes you up with relaxing sounds, a music playlist, or even guided meditation. Some smart clocks come with Google Assistant which enables you to set reminders and schedule tasks via voice commands. You can also hear the news and weather announcements before you start your day. Now, who wouldn’t appreciate that?

They are a lot of options for smart alarm clocks in the market, but the most popular ones are the Amazon Echo Dot and Lenovo Smart Clock.

4.RayBan smart glasses

image credit: Rayban

This variation of the classic RayBan glasses allows you to listen to music, receive calls, and take photos and videos—all without holding your phone. Even better, they let you upload these pictures and videos directly to social media, still without touching your phone. They’re cool and easy to use. They can also be fitted with prescription frames for the dad who needs them.

You can check out the RayBan Smart glasses here.

5. Instant camera

image credit: Fujifilm

We know that there are a lot of gadgets that allow you to take pictures and record memories, but nothing beats actual cameras. Cameras don’t have to be super expensive, complicated devices that require specialized skills. With cool easy-to-use cameras like the Instax Polaroid and Polaroid Now, you can take photos and print them out instantly.

6. Bartesian cocktail maker

image credit: Bartesian

Think of this as a coffee maker but for mocktails and cocktails. The Bartesian cocktail machine is a drink system that lets you create cocktails with the push of a button. All you have to do is fill the water reservoir in the back, insert a capsule into the machine, and press “create” on the touch screen. How cool is that? This is a great gift for fathers who love to unwind and enjoy a drink or two. Check out the Bartesian Cocktail Maker here.

7. Laptop stand

image credit: Apple

One thing nearly everyone who constantly works with a laptop can agree on is that it can put excessive stress on the shoulders, neck and back. Laptop stands are a great idea as they can help to minimise the aches that come with working on them in the wrong posture. There are a lot of options, but we recommend selecting a laptop stand that’s adjustable and lightweight. Check out some options here.

8. iPad

image credit: Apple

iPads are one of the coolest devices out there; bigger than regular phones but not as big or complicated as laptops. Nearly every dad will find an iPad useful. They can use it to watch videos, play games, work, and even draw and paint, thanks to the Apple Pencil. Check out iPad models and prices here.

9. Smartwatch

image credit: Samsung

Watches don’t have to do only one thing. With a smartwatch, you get more features like a heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, fitness tracker, and weather forecasts. You can even make calls and check notifications on them. For smartwatch options, check here.

10. Laptop bag

image credit: Steelhorse leather brand

Laptops are delicate machines that require care during transport. While a normal bag can hold a portable PC, it isn’t perfect, which is where stylish premium alternatives come into play. If this father travels frequently, he’ll appreciate a premium leather bag like these steelhorse leather bags.

