Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange company, has partnered with 22-year-old Senegalese TikTok sensation, Khaby Lame, to drive global crypto and Web3 adoption.

Responding to questions about this development, the founder and CEO of the crypto giant, Changpeng Zhao, tweeted: “Well, he’s the most followed creator on TikTok. And he’s good at explaining things in a simple way. Perfect for crypto adoption.”

Italy-based Lame, who became the most followed person on TikTok 6 days ago with 142.7 million followers, will use his content to demystify crypto and debunk myths surrounding it and the entire Web3 space.

Lame rose to fame by reacting wordlessly to complicated and absurd “life hacks” videos using TikTok’s duet and stitch features.

In a statement shared with TechCabal, the TikToker said he had been curious about Web3 for a while. According to him, the partnership with Binance “aligns perfectly” with what he normally does, which is making complicated things easier and more fun. “I consider my followers as my family, and I am always looking for new challenges and interesting content to share with them,” he said.

Lame will also be partnering with Binance to create exclusive nonfungible token (NFT) collections.

Some of Khaby’s fans have taken to Twitter to show their excitement about the news.With this move, Lame joins footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who last week partnered with Binance to introduce his fans to the Web3 space through NFTs.

