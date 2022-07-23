This Week: Racism in South African VC?

Nigerian fintech execs convicted in the US Nigerian fintech executives at US-based Ping Express were sentenced to a combined 8 years in US prison for money laundering. They transferred $167 million—including proceeds from fraud—to Nigeria for over 3 years. Read more on TechCabal.

South Africa's black startup founders are excluded from funding It appears that the fundraising landscape of the rainbow nation—South Africa—isn't colour-inclusive. The South African Competition Commission reported that though the country's population is 8% white, white founders are more likely to raise $58,000 (R1 million) than black founders.

Nigeria's Senate passes the Nigeria Startup Bill Nigeria's Senate has passed the Nigeria Startup Bill. The bill which aims to remove the hurdles obstructing Nigerian startups will now continue its journey to becoming law. It has 2 more milestones to reach—the House of Representatives and the Presidency.

The 5 African startups in Y Combinator's S22 batch Out of 146 applications from all over the world, 5 African startups have been accepted into Y Combinator's Summer 2022 batch. They are Pivo Technologies, Chowdeck, Garage Mobility, Patika, and Moneco.

Experts say CBN can't enforce new directive The governor of Nigeria's central bank, Godwin Emefiele, said that it is illegal to use the Nigerian naira to buy dollars. He threatened to arrest and prosecute anyone caught in the act, but several experts we spoke to agree that Emefiele's threat has no legal backing.

Vodacom loses almost 400,000 subscribers in 3 months South African mobile network operator Vodacom lost almost 400,000 subscribers between April 2022 and June 2022. However, while its subscribers dropped, revenue, contract customer base, data traffic, and more grew.