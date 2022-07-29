Gone are days when you needed to visit shady sites to watch movies for free. Thanks to the internet, many platforms out there offer interesting, extensive collections of movies for free. Instead of paying for access with money as you would on Netflix or Showmax, these platforms let you watch movies in exchange for some of your time spent watching ads. Here is a list of the best places to watch movies online for free.

1. Crackle

Crackle is a free streaming platform previously owned by SONY pictures, and is one of the best places to watch movies online for free. With over 40 million monthly users, this platform supports almost every device imaginable — including smart TVs, streaming players, gaming consoles, and a regular web browser. Unlike some free streaming services, Crackle offers high-quality full-length films and a smooth video streaming experience. Sure, you have to sit through some ads, but they’re short and only appear a few times throughout the entire movie.

2. Roku

While Roku might be popular for hardware digital devices, what is news to some people is that they offer a free streaming service that was first developed in collaboration with Netflix. With about 60.1 million active users, Roku Channel offers access to an extensive collection of movies, TV and live shows. Movies are arranged according to categories, and you can search for any actors or directors to watch movies they’re associated with that are available on the platform. There are some ads in these movies, but the trade-off is high-quality videos and well-known movies. There’s a countdown for titles about to be removed, so you can plan accordingly.

The app also serves as a remote for the Roku. It runs on iPhone and Android.

3. Pluto

Pluto TV is a video streaming service owned and operated by Paramount Streaming. This service has apps on a variety of smart TV and smartphones which anyone can use to stream movies for free. A user account isn’t necessary, and it even allows you to build a watch list without entering any details. Pluto has a wide range of popular movies in its catalogue, as well as a live streaming service for shows. The app runs on both Android and iOS devices.

4. Tubi

Tubi is an American ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox Corporation. Tubi has a desktop website and also an app that’s optimized for mobile devices and offers a simple user interface. There’s a large collection of movies to choose from, over 35,000, from different genres including K-Drama and Bollywood Dreams.

Tubi requires a user account and lets you like or dislike movies after watching in order to learn about your preferences. It also has a kiddies section called Tubi Kids, where you can stream only kid-related movies and video content. The Tubi app is compatible with iOS and Android devices, as well as Smart TVs.

5. PopcornFlix

Popcornflix is another free movie streaming service owned by Screen Media Ventures, the same company that owns Crackle. It has movies in different categories like crime, action, drama, romance, horror, thriller, documentaries, and sci-fi. They also feature web and film school originals. With this service, you do not need to sign up for an account, you can simply choose any movie and go straight to watching.

Movie streaming from Popcornflix is supported on iPhone, iPad, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and some other devices.

6. YouTube

YouTube is the queen of video content. Amidst the millions of movie trailers on YouTube are full-length movies for viewers to watch for free. While you cannot sort the movie or browse by genre, it has its curated list of new and popular movies that are easily accessible from the Movies & Shows section. YouTube is compatible with all iOS and Android devices, including Apple TV and Chromecast.

7. RedBox

RedBox is a video rental company owned by Apollo Global Management. It is one of the best free movie apps with its smooth user interface. While the service typically requires a subscription, there’s a frequently-updated section dedicated to only ad-supported movies. The app runs on Android, iPhone, and iPad. You can also stream movies from RedBox on Apple TV or Chromecast.

