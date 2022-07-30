This Week: Kenya threatens Facebook with suspension

Kenyan banks to cut ties with Flutterwave and Chipper Cash Unicorn fintechs, Flutterwave and Chipper Cash, have been caught in a flood of sad news. This week, the Central Bank of Kenya said that Flutterwave and Chipper Cash aren’t licensed to operate in Kenya and has directed banks to cut ties with them. Read more on TechCabal.

NITDA’s new bill seeks to tax and fine Nigerian tech companies How thin is the line between regulation and restriction? A newly-approved bill by Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is toeing that line. While it provides for the rights of consumers, it also taxes tech startups and threatens to fine or imprison defaulting parties. Learn more on TechCabal.

Nigeria’s House of Reps passes the Nigeria Startup Bill There’s a bill which the tech ecosystem is happy about—the Nigeria Startup Bill. Last week, the Nigerian Senate passed the bill. Now, it has completed its round at the National Assembly and is on its way to the president to become law! More details are on TechCabal.

Kenya threatens to suspend Facebook Facebook is facing an ultimatum to get hate speech off its platform in 7 days or leave Kenya. This comes after it was reported that the content moderation tools facebook instituted for upcoming Kenya election failed to detect hate speech in election adverts used to test the platform. Read more on TechCrunch.

AFC invest $100 Million in Angola’s Cabinda Refinery The African Financial Corporation has invested $100 million in the construction of Angola’s Cabinda refinery. Coincidentally, due to the Russian-Ukraine crisis, Europe is looking for alternative sources of fuel. Angola might secure that bag. Full details are on Techloy.

Telkom drags SA’s President Ramaphosa to court South African mobile network operator Telkom has asked the Pretoria High Court to tell President Cyril Ramaphosa to take his nose out of its business. The president had ordered the Special Investigating Unit to investigate allegations of maladministration and misconduct at Telkom. Learn more on MyBroadband.