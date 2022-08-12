L-R: MX, Marketing Manager, Samsung Nigeria,Omolade Agbadaola; Master Trainer, Samsung Nigeria, Solomon Osieluwo; Head of Retail MX, Joy Tim-Ayoola; Marketing Lead, Chika Nnadozie and MX Business Manager, Nathan Lee. Source: Samsung

On Wednesday, Samsung announced its new foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4; and their latest earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. From September 9, 2022, the ZFlip4 would be available in bora purple, blue, graphite, and pink gold with a memory size of 8/256GB while the ZFold 4 would be available in black, beige, and grey-green with memory sizes of 12/256GB and 12/ 512 GB.

The fourth instalment of Samsung’s flagship foldable phone, the Z Fold 4, will retail in Nigeria for N1,055,000 for the 12 gig of ram /256-gigabyte model and N1,125,000 for the 12 gig of ram/512GB gigabyte model. Interested customers can, however, pre-order any of the devices from August 10-24, 2022. Customers can also get up to an N80,000 discount on the Eco package pre-order which includes either Zflip4 or Fold 4, Buds2 Pro/Buds 2 and Watch 5 Pro/Watch 5. Samsung also announced an asset financing plan that will allow customers to pay instalments.

“Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our philosophy of openness and enabling new possibilities with complete customization both inside and out. Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users,” said Charlie Lee, Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, in a statement shared with TechCabal. “Through our unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for the foldables continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide.”

Samsung Z Fold 4 Source: Samsung

Samsung claims that the Fold 4 is its most powerful smartphone yet. The phone is the first to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android software created by Google for large-screen experiences. The phone has been touted by Samsung as being able to perform way better than the previous installations, which came with their own fair share of problems.

The Galaxy Z Fold4’s enhanced 50MP wide-angle and 30x space zoom lenses produce clearer images and movies. Additionally, users can take crisp pictures even at night due to the increased pixel size, a sensor that is 23% brighter, and improved processing power.

One of the most common problems with the previous installations was the screen, Samsung claims that with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the cover screen and rear glass, the Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are their toughest foldables ever. The durability of the main screen panel is also enhanced thanks to the optimised layer structure, helping to reduce damage from external shock.

Samsung wants to make foldable phones more mainstream following the unprecedented success of foldable phones. Samsung Nigeria’s Master Trainer, Solomon Osibeluwo, told TechCabal that, to this end, Samsung will make this foldable technology available to other flagship phones.

Samsung Flip 4 Source: Samsung

For the Flip4, Samsung hailed the phone as the ultimate self-expression tool inside and out. The phone can take high-quality selfies right from the cover screen by leveraging the main camera with the upgraded Quick Shot and can also seamlessly record high-quality video in Quick Shot mode, then switch to Flex mode to continue recording hands-free without stopping the video — ideal for content creators and vloggers. Resolving the battery issues that plagued previous models, Samsung’s Flip4 has an expanded 3,700 mAh battery and a super-fast charging capacity.

Share this article