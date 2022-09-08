TikTok has announced that it has partnered up with South African public WiFi company ThinkWiFi to pilot 50 free WiFi hotspots spread across the country.

The areas included in the coverage of the pilot are Soweto, Gugulethu, Khayelitsha and Bushbuckridge. According to a statement seen by TechCabal, this is a move by the entertainment platform to drive awareness for digital literacy inclusion and advocacy for bridging the digital divide.

Speaking on the initiative, CEO of ThinkWiFi Janine Rebelo stated that the company is delighted to contribute towards promoting internet accessibility and reducing digital inequalities in our country.

“We are excited to be making a contribution to one of the most important needs of our people today. Opportunities on the internet for our youth are endless, but many South Africans do not have access to digital hardware, digital literacy skills and internet connectivity. The latter reality is exacerbated by the high cost of data and the limited availability of infrastructure to support broadband penetration targets,” she added.

For TikTok, Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, director of government relations and public policy for sub-Saharan Africa, said: “We understand that as an entertainment platform accessible on mobile devices, TikTok plays an important role in the digital world. With this pilot, we hope to encourage more people to join digital spaces such as ours, to not only create content but to learn new skills and educate fellow community members about their passion and interests.”

The TikTok WiFi hotspot pilot is expected to run for six months.

