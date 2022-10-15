This Week: New law in Uganda

Computer Misuse Bill becomes Ugandan law A month after the Ugandan parliament passed the controversial Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has signed it into law. Many critics believe that the government will misuse the bill to infringe on civil and digital rights. Read more.

Zimbabwe and Namibia embrace CBDC This week, 2 Southern African countries, Zimbabwe and Namibia, expressed strong interest in central bank digital currencies (CBDC). Zimbabwe announced that it is working on its own CBDC and Namibia stated that it is seriously considering developing a Namibia Dollar CBDC. Learn more.

Airtel Money and M-Shawri become independent Unlike human parents who keep their children close to protect them, business parents do the opposite. Parent companies of fintech products M-Shawri and Airtel Money have separated from them to shield them from the risks of the telecom business. More separations lie ahead. More details here.

Orange Money strikes in Botswana Orange may have sliced off more than it can juice. The mobile money service cut the commissions of its agents in Botswana by 60%. In response, the dealers and agents have gone on what seems to be a nationwide strike. Read about it.