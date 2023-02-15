9 things to consider when buying a new laptop in Nigeria

When shopping for a new laptop, there are several important factors to consider to ensure you get the best possible device for your needs and budget. Therefore, here are nine things to keep in mind when buying a new laptop in Nigeria:

1. Processor

The processor is the brain of your laptop and one of the most important components to consider when buying a new laptop in Nigeria or Africa. It is also known as the central processing unit (CPU) of a computer. The CPU is responsible for processing the vast majority of commands given to a PC.

Intel and AMD are the two most popular brands of processors for laptops. Intel offers a wide range of processors, ranging from entry-level Pentium to high-end Core i9 processors. AMD offers Ryzen processors that compete with Intel’s Core processors. To choose the right processor, you’ll need to consider the tasks you’ll be performing on your laptop, and choose one that can handle them efficiently.

Intel’s Core processors include Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9. AMD’s Ryzen processors are Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, Ryzen 9 and the Ryzen Threadripper. For both Intel and AMD, their processors are categorized almost identically and have similar capabilities.

Core i3 and Ryzen 3: PCs with these are usually quite cheap and are meant for people who do light work on their computers, like basic browsing, typing, and basic storage.

Core i5 and Ryzen 5: Laptops using either of these processors are great for high-level multitasking. Computers in this category would do great for people who use Microsoft Office heavily. It can also be used for basic video editing and by basic level music producers.

Core i7 and Ryzen 7: Laptops with either of these processors are a great leap from the “5” level. The performance of such PCs is phenomenal, it’s suitable for heavy gamers and video editors or any other intensive level of work that requires a pacy processor.

Core i9 and Ryzen 9: These are very vibrant processors for heavy duty laptop users. These may include programmers, very heavy gamers, top movie or music producers, and so on. The processing speed of laptops in this category is incredible.

Ryzen Threadripper: It’s almost impossible for you to need anything faster than the “9” processor series of intel and AMD. However, should you ever do, you’ll be getting a blistering processing laptop if it has the Ryzen Threadripper. It’s usually for super advanced and extra-heavy pc users.

2. RAM

You also need to consider the RAM when buying a new laptop in Nigeria. RAM (Random Access Memory) is a crucial component that determines how quickly your laptop can process information. Most entry-level laptops come with 4GB of RAM, while mid-range and high-end laptops come with 8GB or 16GB of RAM. If you plan on using your laptop for demanding tasks such as video editing or gaming, consider getting a laptop with at least 8GB of RAM.

3. Storage

There are two main types of storage in laptops: hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives (SSD). HDDs are cheaper and have larger storage capacities, but they are slower and more prone to failure than SSDs. SSDs are faster and more reliable, but they are also more expensive and have smaller storage capacities. Therefore, when buying a new laptop in Nigeria, consider the amount of storage you need, as well as your budget when choosing between an HDD and an SSD device.

4. Display

The display of your laptop is another important factor to consider. Look for a display with a high resolution, as this will make text and images look sharper. A display with a high refresh rate is also important if you plan on gaming or working with video, as it will make animations appear smoother.

Consider the size of the display as well, as larger displays can be more comfortable to work with, but they also make the laptop heavier and more difficult to carry around.

5. Battery life

For a country like Nigeria where power supply is pretty unpredictable, you want to ensure you’re buying a new laptop with a battery that’ll fit in with the power conditions. As such, battery life is an important factor to consider, especially if you plan on using your laptop on the go.

Therefore, look for a laptop with a long battery life, as this will allow you to use your laptop for several hours without needing to plug it in. Keep in mind that battery life can vary depending on how you use your laptop, so be sure to check the manufacturer’s estimated battery life before making a purchase.

6. Ports and connectivity

Consider the ports and connectivity options available on the laptop you’re considering. Make sure the laptop has the ports you need, such as USB, HDMI, and Ethernet, and check to see if it has wireless connectivity options such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. If you need to connect to a wired network, look for a laptop with an Ethernet port.

7. Build quality

Laptops are often carried around, so it’s essential to choose a device with a solid build quality. If possible, try to get a laptop with a metal build as opposed to the ones with rubber/plastic bodies. The former may however be costlier.

Also, look for laptops with sturdy hinges and a solid construction, and make sure that the keyboard and touchpad are comfortable to use.

8. Operating system

Laptops come with either Windows or MacOS pre-installed, but there are also models that run on Chrome OS or Linux. So when buying a new laptop in Nigeria or anywhere in Africa, choose an operating system that you’re familiar with and that meets your needs. Most PC users go for Windows because they believe it is easier to navigate and manipulate than Apple’s MacOS.

9. Price

Finally, consider the price of the laptop you’re interested in. While it’s essential to choose a laptop that meets your needs, it’s also crucial to stay within your budget. Be mindful of any potential post purchase costs such as the cost of software, accessories or repair.

Final thoughts on what to consider when buying a new laptop in Nigeria

When choosing a laptop, it’s essential to consider all of these factors to ensure that you get a device that meets your needs and provides good value for your money. Make sure to research different laptops and read reviews to get an idea of which models offer the best balance of performance, features, and price.

Share this article