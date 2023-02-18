This Week: Raising ₦100 million in 10 days

In this edition, investors at a Nigerian startup Fluidcoins grapple with the reality of making zero returns on the startup’s sale to UAE-based Blockfinex. On the other hand, Jumia is predicting a loss of $100-$120 million in 2023 while Telkom, the South African telecoms group, is also struggling to stay connected to profitability.

Meanwhile, Airtel is aiming high with plans to roll out 5G only in Kenya’s high-income neighbourhoods. Read on for more details.